Billvacy, Launches A New Service To Take Aim At Helping People Lower and Cancel Bills

Billvacy is a new website featuring a growing number of apps and services along with tools needed to lower and cancel bills. The apps include the best for loans, prepaid cards, and cashback, etc.

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billvacy, is a brand-new website geared towards helping people find and cancel unwanted bills. The service features many modern apps and services that work and can help people lower and cancel bills that are no longer needed. The apps include money transfers, prepaid cards, virtual cards, crypto investments, etc. The webmasters have said that more apps will be added to the line-up, especially those that can prove they are “helpful at lowering if not eliminating bills for our visitors.”

One of the problems many people face when it comes to trying to save money is bills. Oftentimes, people hardly notice the bills because they are either instantly deducted from their bank accounts or credit cards. Over time everything from a phone bill to an extra supplementary credit card bill can add up to several hundred dollars a year in some cases. It is one of the reasons that despite working hard, many Americans, in particular, aren’t able to accumulate significant savings. Recognizing just how difficult monitoring bills and expenses can be, Billvacy aims to make it a lot easier both to find unwanted bills and eliminate them.

Readers can browse through Billvacy’s website and find out more about the apps offered by visiting the company’s official website https://www.billvacy.com.

Billvacy also has plans to publish a series of articles, mainly helping people with budgeting and lowering their bills. The company has said that if people can save an extra $100 a month by reducing bills or cancelling them, it adds up to $60k over a five-year period, which is a significant amount of money by any standard.

“We have set up Billvacy as a way to help anyone who wants to save money, save their money. All too often, people are paying for stuff they either don’t use, don’t need or have hardly ever used. A good instance of this is cable TV and home internet bills, which many families don’t use because they are hardly at home. However, what is defined as needless bills or spending will vary depending on each family and induvial. Our hope is to help everyone find what they don’t use or need and stop paying for it.” Said the owner of Billvacy when talking about why the website was set up.

He added, “ The selection of apps you see on our site are all meant to help people save money in some way, shape or form. Furthermore, we have a couple of how-to’s and other guides planned to help people steer clear of unwanted bills.”

About Billvacy

Billvacy is primarily a service that’s designed to help people find and then cancel unwanted bills. The website also helps people lower bills. The guides published are mainly for financial services, apps, and other ways people can save money. The company was founded in 2020 by two close friends who were mainly unhappy with the amount of junk mail they received from banks trying to sell them a new loan or credit card product. So, the goal was to create a service that made it easier for regular people to manage their finances without having to be financial experts. The company is committed to helping people meet the required financial wellness goals to save money which can then be invested into lucrative avenues.

