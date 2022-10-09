Bills WR Gabe Davis completes stunning 98-yard TD pass from Josh Allen, ties longest in team history

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has been dealing with an ankle issue, but you wouldn't have known it on Sunday. Davis was nimble on his feet, and helped the Bills bring in their first touchdown of the day before a full minute had come off the clock.

The Bills were forced to start at the own 2-yard line due to a dropped kickoff return, but it didn't seem to bother quarterback Josh Allen or anyone else on the team. In the first drive of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen unleashed a bomb. Davis snatched it out of the air around the 40-yard line and just ran and ran and ran, all the way into the end zone at the opposite end of the field for a 98-yard touchdown.

That's the longest TD pass of the season and it tied the Bills' franchise record for longest touchdown pass. The record Allen and Davis tied was set over a decade ago by a few guys with names you might recognize: Terrell Owens and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Josh Allen connects 98 yards to Gabe Davis for the touchdown, tying the longest touchdown pass in @BuffaloBills franchise history. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 9, 2022

Per @BuffaloBillsPR, that 98-yard touchdown throw from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis ties the record for longest touchdown pass in team history, matching Ryan Fitzpatrick to Terrell Owens on Nov. 26, 2009. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) October 9, 2022

That TD pass was also the longest reception since 2016, according to Pro Football Reference.

Fantasy owners who had the courage to start Davis today were rewarded very early. Those who left him on their benches will be able to only stare longingly at his point total and wonder what could have been.