Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins really showed up barefoot for the snow game against the 49ers

.

Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins does not like shoes. It's a lifestyle decision he makes to go barefoot as often as possible. He's even admitted that he would play football barefoot if he was able to.

But you'd think the barefoot life would have other exceptions. You know, like extreme winter weather? We got Hollins' answer to that question on Sunday, and it turned out that snow couldn't even get him to wear shoes.

The Buffalo area -- and Orchard Park where the Bills play -- got around two feet of snow this weekend with 18 inches measured ahead of the Sunday night game against the 49ers. And when most people decide to leave their home in that kind of weather, they are wearing shoes. Hollins is not most people.

The NFL shared video of Hollins' pregame arrival at Highmark Stadium. And while Hollins was otherwise dressed for the weather, the absence of shoes was hilarious.

When he says he hates shoes, he really means it.

