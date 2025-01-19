Bills vs. Ravens weather updates: Cold, chance of snow in Buffalo for playoff game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Buffalo Bills couldn't earn home-field advantage in the AFC despite their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but they did earn the conference's No. 2 seed. That could prove crucial ahead of their divisional round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills will get to reap the benefits of some Buffalo winter weather in their playoff game Sunday. It is expected to be well below freezing during the contest and the chance for snow could require MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen to be at their peak form during the contest.

The Ravens are well-built to deal with the cold weather the Bills throw at them, so perhaps this won't be as big an advantage for Buffalo as it would be against a team like the Houston Texans or Miami Dolphins. Even so, the weather in Orchard Park figures to have an impact on Sunday's contest, even if it's only slight.

Here's what to know about the weather for Sunday's Bills vs. Ravens NFL playoff game:

Bills vs. Ravens weather updates

There is a chance for inclement weather during the Bills vs. Ravens divisional round matchup on Sunday.

Initially, it seemed more likely that snow would fall after the game rather than during it, per Weather.com's forecast. However, some morning flurries muddied the forecast, though a majority of the snow scheduled to fall in Orchard Park is still set to begin after midnight.

Regardless of the potential snow, it is expected to be cold during the Bills vs. Ravens game. Temperatures will be below 20 degrees throughout the contest and the wind chill will make it feel closer to single-digits.

That will make it essential for players on both sides of the ball to keep warm, especially quarterbacks Allen and Jackson as they look to impact the game on the ground and through the air.

Buffalo weather forecast for Bills vs. Ravens playoff game

It's important to note that the Bills don't actually play in Buffalo. They play just outside Buffalo in Orchard Park, so that will be the weather forecast to monitor before and during Sunday's game.

It is expected to be cold in Orchard Park on Sunday. Temperatures will drop below 20 degrees by kickoff and there is a chance for precipitation during the contest. The greatest chance for snow over the weekend will come on via Sunday morning flurries and after midnight, sandwiching the game, but there is still a chance for precipitation during the contest.

Below are the full details of Sunday's forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., according to Weather.com.

High temperature : 22 degrees

Low temperature : 11 degrees

Chance of precipitation : 40-71%

Wind: 5-15 mph

The wide variance in the chance of precipitation stems from the game's start time. The Bills vs. Ravens contest is expected to begin around 6:30 p.m. ET, which puts it on the fringe of the daytime and nighttime weather forecasts. The "daytime" portion of the forecast transitions to "nighttime" at 9 p.m. locally, during which the game's second half still figures to be in action.

The hourly forecast paints a rosier picture for those hoping to avoid the snow. The highest likelihood of precipitation will come during the 8 p.m. ET hour, when there is a 24% chance of snow, according to Sunday's forecast.

Below is a look at the hour-by-hour Orchard Park forecast for the Buffalo vs. Baltimore matchup, per Weather.com:

5 p.m. ET : 20 degrees, Cloudy (22% of precipitation), 6 mph

6 p.m. ET : 20 degrees, Cloudy (17%), 5 mph

7 p.m. ET : 19 degrees, Cloudy (21%), 4 mph

8 p.m. ET : 18 degrees, Cloudy (24%), 4 mph

9 p.m. ET : 18 degrees, Cloudy (22%), 4 mph

10 p.m. ET : 17 degrees, Cloudy (17%), 3 mph

11 p.m. ET : 17 degrees, Cloudy (24%), 3 mph

Midnight ET : 17 degrees, Light Snow (61%), 5 mph

1 a.m. ET : 17 degrees, Snow (72%), 5 mph

2 a.m. ET: 16 degrees, Light Snow (61%), 9 mph

Will it snow in Buffalo on Sunday?

There is a chance of snow in Buffalo on Sunday. However, there is just a 40% chance of precipitation during the day while the number jumps to 76% overnight.

The chances for daytime precipitation peak at Noon ET, when there is expected to be a 40% chance of snow with snow showers in the area. The chance for precipitation won't rise about 50% until midnight, when it sits at 61%.

There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect from the National Weather Service from 1 a.m. ET on Monday to 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. As such, the NFL shouldn't have a problem getting its last divisional round game in – even if it precedes the snowfall by just a few hours.

The snowfall in Orchard Park on Sunday night is expected to be about one inch.

Coldest games in NFL history

Temperatures for the Bills vs. Ravens game are expected to get cold, but they won't be among the coldest games in NFL history. The honor of the coldest still belongs to the "Ice Bowl" between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, during which the temperature was 13 degrees below zero at kickoff.

The Bills played in the ninth-coldest game in NFL history when they hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in a 1994 divisional round playoff game. The kickoff temperature for that contest was zero degrees with a wind-chill of 32 degrees below zero, per Steve Howe of the Democrat and Chronicle.

Below are the 10 coldest games in NFL history:

