Bills vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet in a de facto AFC East division title game as the two teams play in the NFL regular-season finale on "Sunday Night Football."

The fact that the Bills are even in this position is remarkable. The team looked like it was having its season spiraling into the wilderness after a stunning loss to the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football" dropped its record to 5-5 and well outside the AFC playoff picture. After that setback, the Bills made a switch at offensive coordinator and have won five of their last six games. They clinched a playoff berth earlier Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans, 28-20.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are stumbling to the finish line. They've lost two of their last four and are coming off an especially painful drubbing against the Baltimore Ravens, a team Miami could face again in the playoffs. Adding injury to insult was the season-ending injury to standout edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Other key players are nursing injuries heading into Week 18's pivotal game, including wide receivers Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot).

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the Bills-Dolphins game. Follow along.

What time is Bills vs. Dolphins?

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Bills vs. Dolphins "SNF" matchup is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How can I watch Bills vs. Dolphins?

TV channel: NBC

NBC is the broadcast home of "Sunday Night Football." Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call, with Melissa Stark providing updates from the sideline. The game will be streamed via Peacock and is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

Bills vs. Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds

The Bills are favorites to defeat the Dolphins, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Bills (-3)

Moneyline: Bills (-165); Dolphins (+150)

Over/under: 50

USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 23, Bills 21 — Miami has lost 10 of its last 11 against the Bills. The Dolphins are super banged up. The Bills are surging with plenty of momentum. Why do I have a feeling that the Dolphins are due to buck the narrative that they’re incapable of beating good teams? Suddenly, the pressure is gone and no one is expecting them to win, at home, in the battle for the AFC East crown. I understand this pick may seem illogical, but if Miami plays loose — something it hasn’t done recently — and if the Bills continue to turn the ball over, the Dolphins could pull off the upset here.

Tyler Dragon: Bills 26, Dolphins 24 — These two teams are going in opposite directions. The Bills have won four in a row and can steal the AFC East title from the Dolphins with a win. The Dolphins got beat up in a 56-19 loss in Baltimore. Miami is dealing with multiple injuries. The Bills need a win to ensure a playoff berth.

Safid Deen: Bills 34, Dolphins 28 — Josh Allen has struggled a bit offensively in his last four games, but there’s something about the Miami Dolphins that turns him into Superman. Allen is 9-2 and accounted for 36 touchdowns in his career against Miami. With a shot at the AFC East and the No. 2 seed, Buffalo sends Miami on the road to begin the postseason amid an epic collapse.

Victoria Hernandez: Dolphins 24, Bills 20 — The Dolphins have been inconsistent this season, but have had moments of greatness. Yes, they're banged up, but the Bills have also been inconsistent. No better time to shine than when it matters most.

Jordan Mendoza: Dolphins 34, Bills 31 — This is such a tough position for the Bills, as it could either be the No. 2 seed in the AFC or miss out on the playoffs altogether. With the stakes high, Josh Allen makes too many mistakes that Miami takes advantage of and wins the AFC East for the first time since 2008, while Buffalo can only hope results before the game work in its favor.

