Bills vs. 49ers weather updates: Snow, wind in forecast for 'SNF'

The Thanksgiving week of NFL action could see a snowy matchup on "Sunday Night Football." After games on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the NFL caps off the Sunday slate with the Buffalo Bills hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo's fresh off a bye following a statement win against the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. They'll face the reigning NFC champion 49ers who suffered their biggest loss since 2018 last week in Green Bay.

There's plenty of intriguing matchups on the field but they'll all take place in a winter wonderland. There's a 95% chance of precipitation on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. and freezing temperatures mean fans in attendance should expect up to half a foot of snow.

One week after an incredible finish in the snow in Cleveland, there's likely another whiteout game on hand for NFL fans.

Here's what to know about the weather for the Bills vs. 49ers game in Buffalo on Sunday night.

Bills vs. 49ers weather updates

Snow fell steadily on Saturday and blanketed Highmark Stadium roughly 24 hours before kickoff.

Buffalo weather forecast for Bills vs. 49ers

It is going to be cold, windy and snowy during the Bills vs. 49ers game, according to Accuweather.com. Below are the full details of Sunday's forecast:

High temperature : 31 degrees

Low temperature : 26 degrees

Chance of precipitation : 95%

Wind: 15-20 mph (gusts up to 35 mph)

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day with three to six inches expected overall. The current forecast shows it should peak in the morning and around kickoff, up to 67% chance of precipitation from around 50%. Winds should hold steady around 15-20 mph with gusts up to 21 mph.

Below is a look at the hourly Buffalo forecast for Sunday night:

7 p.m. ET : 31 degrees, rain/snow (48%), 18 mph winds

8 p.m. ET : 30 degrees, rain/snow (67%), 18 mph winds

9 p.m. ET : 31 degrees, rain/snow (67%), 18 mph winds

10 p.m. ET : 31 degrees, rain/snow (51%), 17 mph winds

11 p.m. ET : 30 degrees, rain/snow (51%), 16 mph winds

Midnight ET: 30 degrees, rain/snow (44%), 15 mph winds

Bills vs. 49ers fantasy outlook

The steady inclement weather will have an impact on the game and, in doing so, affect fantasy football lineups. There are certain must-starts in fantasy football but some of the stars could be affected on Sunday night.

Stock down: Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Brock Purdy

Allen's been a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football in the three weeks leading up to the Bills' bye in Week 12. He's an MVP contender but this week may not be his time to shine. Passing may be tough throughout the game with the steady snowfall and winds.

Purdy missed last week's game against Green Bay and the 49ers' offense struggled mightily without him. If he's good to go, he could be limited anyways. He hasn't played well in limited time in inclement weather; he admitted the weather affected him in last year's NFC Divisional playoff game against the Packers that saw increasing rain and wind throughout the game.

Allen is better equipped to handle the weather but both will likely have an off week passing. Allen's higher floor as a scrambler increases his value.

Stock up: Bills running back James Cook

The Bills rank third in the NFL in expected points added per rush (EPA/rush) this season. Cook is actually generating fewer total yards per game than he did last season but has seen a massive jump in touchdowns, up to 11 in 10 games this season compared to six all of last season.

Cook could have a standout game this week. The Packers ran all over the 49ers' defense without Nick Bosa in the lineup due to hip and oblique injuries. Josh Jacobs had a season-high three touchdowns in that game. Cook may not emulate those numbers but he should be in for a great game.

Stock down: 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

Cook's counterpart on the other team likely won't enjoy a great day. McCaffrey had a season-low 68 total yards and a fumble lost last week against Green Bay. Part of what makes him a dynamic player is his ability in the open field as a receiver. With the passing game likely impacted by weather, he could struggle to produce in that part of the game.

The left side of the offensive line is out for this game as well. Tackle Trent Williams will miss Sunday night's game with an ankle injury and left guard Aaron Banks is out with a concussion. Not the best sign for McCaffrey to excel.

Stock up: San Francisco D/ST

This looked like a tough matchup on paper for the 49ers' defense without Bosa, defensive lineman Jordan Elliott, or cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. The weather could keep the Bills from exposing San Francisco in the passing game. They may still struggle to hold up in the running game but it'll likely reduce the number of explosive plays.

(This story will be updated to reflect new information.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy snow forecast for 'SNF'