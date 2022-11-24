Bills' top free-agent addition Von Miller carted off with knee injury vs. Lions

When the Buffalo Bills signed pass rusher Von Miller, they hoped that Miller would have the same impact for them that he had on the Los Angeles Rams last season, when he helped them win a Super Bowl.

Miller and the Bills might still see this season end that way, but there's plenty of concern about that after he suffered a knee injury Thursday.

Miller left Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions with an injury. He had his leg hit from the side by a Lions offensive lineman on a pass play in the first half, then his leg was rolled up on as the play ended. Miller left for the locker room on a cart just before halftime. He was quickly ruled out of the game, which is a bad sign.

Injury Update: Von Miller is out for the game (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 24, 2022

Miller has been recruiting free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Beckham was concerned about the injury.

God plz watch over @VonMiller !!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 24, 2022

Miller had eight sacks in the Bills' first eight games. He signed a six-year, $120 million deal in the offseason to help the Bills in the playoffs. Miller was the Super Bowl 50 MVP with the Denver Broncos and then was a big part of the Rams' Super Bowl push last season after a midseason trade.

The Bills will have nervous moments wondering about the severity of Miller's injury.