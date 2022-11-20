Bills storm back after sluggish start to down Browns and overcome bizarre week

Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·5 min read

If ever a team looked like it had just endured a week where more than six feet of snow fell on its home stadium, a week that was also disrupted by injury, illness and barely any practice, and then had to execute a rescue mission just to get out of town to go play a football game, it was the Buffalo Bills.

At least for the first 28 minutes, that is.

Yeah, it was quite a few days for the Bills, and the way they sleep-walked through most of the first half Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit could certainly be blamed on all the adversity they faced and no one would argue.

However, Josh Allen – overcoming a dreadful start when he looked absolutely lost – executed a superb two-minute drive at the end of the half to rather inexplicably put the Bills up 13-10, and they proceeded to cruise over the final two quarters for a much-needed 31-23 victory.

Now 7-3, the Bills pulled even with the first-place Dolphins, who were on a bye this week, in the AFC East, and they leap-frogged the 6-4 Jets who lost in stunning fashion to the 6-4 Patriots. Miami still owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

This game, which took a quite bit out of the Bills even before the ball was kicked off, couldn’t have started much worse. The defense looked incapable of stopping Jacoby Brissett – that’s quite a sentence to type – and then the Bills offense was somehow even worse.

As a result, the Browns were up 10-3, and, quite frankly, it could have been more if not for their own miscues.

The Browns marched right down the field on the opening possession, converting two third-and-11s along the way, to take a 7-0 lead on Brissett’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. The 75-yard drive consumed the first six minutes of the game.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (28) rushes in the first half against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
From there, the Bills went three-and-out on their first three possessions, yet they were able to get on the scoreboard on Tyler Bass’ 42-yard field goal, but only because Nyheim Hines had a 28-yard punt return that provided a drive start at the Browns 32.

Cleveland answered with another scoring drive, but here, the Browns blew a golden opportunity to put the Bills in a bind. Both Harrison Bryant and Pharoah Bryant got wide open on back-to-back plays and each dropped an easy touchdown pass, so the Browns had to settle for a 32-yard Cade York field goal.

Matt Milano made one of the game’s big plays with 8:17 left in the half when he recovered a muffed snap by Brissett at the Browns 41. Even though the Bills could only manage a 36-yard Bass field goal after a brutal holding penalty on Reggie Gilliam probably cost the Bills a touchdown, at least they were within 10-6 despite playing so poorly on offense.

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills fans before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Before things turned, it was simply stunning to watch Allen play as poorly as he did with every throw – even his completions – somehow getting worse the more times he threw.

However, everything changed with 1:54 to go in the second quarter when the Bills executed their best possession of the half as Allen finally started looking like Allen. He put together an 11-play, 78-yard drive that ended with his five-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs – his first target of the day – with 14 seconds left in the half.

Before that drive, Allen was 4 of 10 passing for 27 yards. On that drive, he was 5 of 6 for 57 yards.

The Bills executed the double dip by scoring to end the first half and then scoring again to start the second as Bass made a 56-yard field goal. That was disappointing, though, as they had moved to the Browns to the Browns 26, only to see Hines lose 8 yards on a botched reverse, and then an Allen scramble for a first down was wiped out by a holding call on Rodger Saffold.

Midway through the third quarter, the Bills finally took control for good. Leading 16-10, they stopped back-to-back Brissett QB sneaks on third and fourth down at the Buffalo 27. Two big Allen completions, a Cleveland penalty, and two Devin Singletary runs, the second a 5-yard touchdown, made it 22-10 and the Browns were pretty much done.

Bass tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, and while the Browns pulled within 28-16 on Cooper’s second TD reception, the Bills recovered an onside kick with just over four minutes remaining and were able to force the Browns into using all their timeouts before Bass’ sixth field goal – tying a franchise record – made it 31-16.

Because no NFL game is ever over until the gun sounds, the Browns pulled within 31-23 on a Brissett TD to Donovan People-Jones with 19 seconds left, then nearly recovered the onside kick when Gabe Davis muffed it, but the ball fortunately went out of bounds.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills-Browns score: Buffalo storms back after slow start, weird week

