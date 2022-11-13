Bills start quarterback Josh Allen active despite injured elbow, expected to start Week 10

Josh Allen will suit up for the Buffalo Bills against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday despite an ulnar collateral ligament injury to his throwing arm he suffered a week ago.

Allen is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium, according to an ESPN report.

The star quarterback hyperextended his elbow when he was hit by New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff on a strip sack on the third to last play of the Bills' 20-17 loss last Sunday. Allen was evaluated for a UCL sprain and possible nerve damage.

Video of the play where Josh Allen suffered his elbow injury. Happened on Buffalo’s final drive on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/RrPT2iVYfD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

Allen was not spotted in the team's first round of warmups but then came out and took snaps from starting center Mitch Morse, while Case Keenum was taking snaps from Greg Van Roten, the backup center.

Bills coach Sean McDermott had described Allen as day-to-day. Allen was originally listed as questionable after being limited at Friday's practice and sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He hasn't missed a game since 2018, when he missed four games with a UCL injury to the same elbow.

Allen is second in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and has accounted for 83.9% of the team's offense.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills' Josh Allen active, expected to start against Vikings