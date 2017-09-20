Bills have concerns about Dareus' ankle injury

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is shown during warmups before an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Like it or not, Buffalo's top-paid player Marcell Dareus will have to get used to less playing time this season because new coach Sean McDermott prefers rotating his defensive linemen during games. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Bills have concerns about the status of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Dareus suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 9-3 loss to Carolina. The Bills are counting on a bounce-back season from the 27-year-old, who has just one assisted tackle through two games.

Dareus was considered one of the top defensive tackles in the league before signing a six-year, $96 million contract extension before the start of the 2015 season but has struggled on the field since then.

The status of left tackle Cordy Glenn is also up in the air for Sunday's game against Denver. After missing much of the preseason due to a lingering left foot injury, Glenn suffered a right foot injury against the Panthers.

With concerns about Dareus' status, the Bills (1-1) re-signed defensive tackle Deandre Coleman Wednesday. Coleman returns after being one of the team's final cuts this month.

The Bills also re-signed veteran safety Robert Blanton. Blanton has five seasons of NFL experience and returns to Buffalo after spending last year with the Bills. He was a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys before the start of this season.

The additions come a day after the Bills released safety Trae Elston and linebacker Jelani Jenkins.

