Bills safety Micah Hyde to miss rest of 2022 season with neck injury

The Buffalo Bills suffered a huge blow to their secondary this weekend when the team placed starting safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to his agent, Jack Betcha.

“Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury.” Betcha tweeted Saturday morning. “Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023 #BillsMafia.”

Hyde, who has been a steady fixture for the Bills' defense over the past six seasons, received hospital care after suffering a neck injury during their 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Hyde did not practice this week for the Bills and he had already been ruled out for Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. Now, his season is over.

Hyde had seven tackles over the first two games of the Bills’ 2022 campaign. Last year, Hyde was a second-team All-Pro who tallied 74 combined tackles, five interceptions and one sack in 17 starts for Buffalo.

The Bills still have one of the most talented pass defenses in the league, but losing Hyde is undoubtedly a major subtraction for the NFL’s top defense through two weeks. Buffalo ranks No. 2 in passing yards allowed and No. 1 in passing touchdowns allowed.

Fourth-year safety Jaquan Johnson now has big shoes to fill as he figures to become a legitimate contributor on the Bills' defense.The first test for Johnson? A speedy Dolphins offense featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle that scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the team's comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.