Bills safety Damar Hamlin plays for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his return to the football field on Saturday, seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a January game.

Hamlin made his debut in the Bills' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, making a fourth-down tackle in the first quarter.

The 25-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac after in a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be resuscitated on the field. He was diagnosed with Commotio cordis, which occurs when there is blunt trauma to the heart, usually caused by a blow.

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

He was cleared by doctors to continue his football career in April and started his comeback by participating in drills the next month, and joining his team in training camp as Hamlin prepares for his third NFL season.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackles Colts running back Evan Hull in the first half.

Hamlin enters the preseason second on the depth chart at safety, behind returning starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills safety Damar Hamlin plays in first game since cardiac arrest