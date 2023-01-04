All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter

Damar Hamlin is a safety for the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to going pro, Hamlin came out of high school a four-star recruit and played Division I football for the University of Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvania native joined the Bills after being selected by the New York professional team during the NFL Draft in 2021.

It wasn't until September 2022 that Hamlin started for the team after stepping in for Micah Hyde, his defensive tackle teammate who suffered a neck injury and underwent surgery the following month.

Hamlin told reporters in the locker room after the game that it was "real tough" coming in for Hyde in the wake of his friend's injury. "Because it's real-life stuff going on," he said. "Life is bigger than football."

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022

Greg M Cooper/AP/Shutterstock

Now, Hamlin is undergoing a health scare of his own. The Bills safety remains in critical condition after he collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was injured early in the first quarter of the game while attempting a tackle. Video from the game showed Hamlin standing up after being knocked to the ground, before suddenly collapsing. Hamlin's family is now asking fans to keep him "in your prayers" during the challenging time.

Here's everything to know about the NFL player.

He's a Pennsylvania native

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Hamlin was born to Mario and Nina Hamlin on March 24, 1998, and grew up in McKees Rocks, a borough in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area in Western Pennsylvania. He attended Central Catholic High School where he turned heads as a top cornerback and came out a four-star recruit.

The top-rated defensive player was pursued by several colleges, earning offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson before ultimately committing to a school close to home (and his heart): the University of Pittsburgh.

He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Heinz Field on October 1, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Joe Sargent/Getty

Hamlin's college decision was an easy one. "I was just so Pittsburgh," he told the Point Park Globe in 2021. "Everything was Pittsburgh for me," he added. "I wanted to give my city bragging rights, bring my city something and just give the city another reason to smile."

Having played football for Pitt from 2016 to 2020, Hamlin was as a three-year starter on the Division I team, leading them with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups. Following his collegiate athletic successes, his football career later took a professional turn in 2021.

He's been with the Buffalo Bills since 2021

All About Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin/Instagram

Hamlin was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 212 overall pic. He signed a four-year rookie contract, playing sparingly in his first season.

During Week 2 of the 2022 season, Hamlin took over for safety Micah Hyde (who suffered a neck injury) and has started for the Bills ever since. Prior to suffering cardiac arrest, Hamlin played in all 15 games.

ESPN reported that Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazer praised Hamlin's developments this season, including how "he has stepped up more as a vocal leader and improved as a tackler, with a lot thrown on his plate quickly after he had to step in for Hyde."

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Damar Hamlin

Statistically, the safety entered Monday's game tied for the second-most tackles on the team, according to ESPN.

He founded The Chasing M's Foundation

Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, 3, of McKees Rocks, Pa., after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation community toy drive at Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in McKees Rocks, Pa. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

According to the Bills, Hamlin wanted to start a charity as soon as he finished his college career and joined the NFL, which led to the creation of The Chasing M's Foundation. He kicked off the charity with a fundraiser in 2020 that provided toys for Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center in his hometown.

"The idea popped into my head right after Clemson week," Hamlin told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at the time. "It sparked a thought in my head. But I actually couldn't do anything until after my eligibility was done as far as GoFundMe and all that ... This was all able to happen off that short amount of time."

He added, "That just goes to show the support that the town, the city, all of Pitt fans and the University of Pittsburgh, everyone that grew up watching me and knew my story personally and have been a part of it, that's just a testament to how much they support me."

In the wake of the NFL player's health scare, a GoFundMe benefitting Hamlin's charity has received more than $3.5 million in donations.

He's very close with his family

All About Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin/Instagram

Whether he's posting about his family on his Instagram or talking about them during interviews, Hamlin shares a tight bond with his relatives. "I'm big on my family unit," he said in a clip shared by FOX Sports reporter Henry McKenna.

"My mom, my dad, my little brother, like that's pretty much my whole world, outside of any other thing going on; my life revolves around them," he said. "I don't really do too much without my mom and dad's opinion. Whether I take it or whether I don't ... sometimes I just want to hear it."

Hamlin appears to have a special bond with his younger brother, Damir Hamlin, who often posts his admiration for his big bro on Instagram.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Damar Hamlin

In addition to his little brother's support, the Buffalo Bills player has the love of his entire family on his side — who most recently, released a statement of gratitude in the midst of his health scare.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," they said in the statement, which was shared by Hamlin's friend and marketing rep Jordan Rooney. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

He has the support of his teammates, fans and community

Buffalo Bills fans attend a candlelight prayer vigil for player Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle last night on Monday Night Football.

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Outside of Hamlin's immediate family, his Buffalo Bills teammates, fans and the NFL community have shown their support for the player as he remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during his game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a few other teammates and head coach Zac Taylor, visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the game.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also said he was "sending a prayer" to Hamlin and his loved ones. "I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family," Chase tweeted, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted: "Please pray for our brother."

Crowds of Bengals and Bills fans also gathered outside of the hospital in support of Hamlin, as shown in photos published by the Associated Press. Furthermore, all 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for the Buffalo Bills safety.