Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula under treatment for 'unexpected health issues'

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is under medical care to address what her family describes as "unexpected health issues."

Pegula's family released a statement on Tuesday addressing her health status.

"Kim is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the statement reads. "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

The family didn't provide details beyond the statement.

Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula is shown before an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Pegula, 53, and her husband Terry Peluga own the Bills and Sabres together. They purchased the Bills in 2014 and the Sabres in 2011. They're the parents of tennis pro and 2021 Olympian Jessica Pegula and four other children.

Kim is also the CEO and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, where she oversees operations of the Bills, Sabres and other company holdings that include the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks and the AHL's Rochester Americans. She's the first woman to serve as team president in both the NFL and NHL. She's also a member of the NFL's workplace diversity committee.

The Bills and Sabres joined all the teams owned by the Pegulas in posting messages of support for the family on social media Tuesday.

All of Bills Mafia is sending our love and prayers to you, Kim. We are with you and the entire Pegula family. 💙❤️ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2022

The Sabres family sends thoughts, prayers and love to Kim and the entire Pegula family. 💙💛 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 14, 2022

The Bills also shared a message from head coach Sean McDermott.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke for team members on Tuesday in wishing Pegula and her family well.