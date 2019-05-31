Bills rookie Tyrel Dodson arrested on domestic violence charges, report says

Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson was reportedly arrested Sunday after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend the previous day, according to TMZ Sports.

The website reported that Dodson and his girlfriend got into an argument in her apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona, when he allegedly vomited on the carpet inside her bedroom after drinking.

The two then argued and Dodson allegedly slammed the woman against a wall. The woman told police she locked herself in a bathroom and told Dodson to leave, but he allegedly broke down the door, then later knocked her to the floor. She also alleges he stole thousands of dollars from a safe under the bed before leaving.

Police arrested Dodson the next day at a nightclub. He reportedly denied the allegations against him, but was arraigned on three charges involving domestic violence, disorderly conduct and damage to property, all misdemeanors.

"We are aware of the incident involving Tyrel Dodson last weekend," the Bills said in statement. "We have been looking further into the matter and will continue to gather information as the legal process continues."

Dodson is due in court June 18.

The 20-year-old Dodson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He left Texas A&M after his junior season. He led the team in tackles as a sophomore and was third in tackles last year.

Dodson was at Bills' organized team activities Tuesday, according to the Buffalo News.