Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza held out of preseason game amid rape accusation, per reports

Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza, who won the starting punter job earlier this week, will not play in Friday's preseason game amid the Carolina Panthers amid a rape accusation, ESPN and The Washington Post reported.

Araiza is being held out one day after he was named in a civil lawsuit alleging involvement in the gang-rape of minor last year at an off-campus party while attending San Diego State University. Despite traveling with the Bills and arriving at the stadium, he will not punt.

Araiza, 22, known to football fans as the "Punt God," won the Bills' starting punter job on Monday after Buffalo released veteran Matt Haack. The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

With Haack out and Araiza sidelined, the Bills do not have another punter on their roster.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza (19) warms up during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The civil lawsuit, which was obtained by USA TODAY Sports, alleges Araiza had sex with an inebriated 17-year-old high school senior outside of an off-campus party before bringing her inside a room where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men, including at least one player currently listed on the San Diego State football roster.

"We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021," the Bills said in a statement released Thursday night. "Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case legal, we will have no other comment at this point."

Araiza's attorney, Kerry Armstrong, told The Los Angeles Times that the rape allegations against him are nothing more than a "shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Araiza, Bills punter, held out of game amid rape accusation