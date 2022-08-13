Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan's Indy debut

  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    1/6

    Colts Bills Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off to running back Nyheim Hines (21) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    2/6

    Colts Bills Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off to running back Nyheim Hines (21) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum (18) passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    3/6

    Colts Bills Football

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum (18) passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tries to get a grip on him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    4/6

    Colts Bills Football

    Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tries to get a grip on him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, back left, and safety Julian Blackmon (32) force a fumble on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15), center, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    5/6

    Colts Bills Football

    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, back left, and safety Julian Blackmon (32) force a fumble on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15), center, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indianapolis Colts running back Ty'Son Williams (43) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    6/6

    Colts Bills Football

    Indianapolis Colts running back Ty'Son Williams (43) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off to running back Nyheim Hines (21) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum (18) passes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tries to get a grip on him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, back left, and safety Julian Blackmon (32) force a fumble on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15), center, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Indianapolis Colts running back Ty'Son Williams (43) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN WAWROW
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Barkley
    Matt Barkley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Case Keenum
    Case Keenum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michael Pittman Sr.
    American football player
  • Tyler Bass
    Tyler Bass
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Von Miller
    Von Miller
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Ryan’s pass attempts were much like his Indianapolis Colts’ preseason debut: relatively short and efficient in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Tyler Bass made a 46-yard field goal as time expired as Buffalo scored on three consecutive possessions in the final 8:10 to rally from a 14-point deficit. Matt Barkley oversaw the comeback in finishing 18 of 24 for 224 yards, with Raheem Blackshear rushing for touchdowns of 1 and 3 yards over a span of 4:19 to tie the game.

Buffalo won its ninth straight preseason outing, which ranks as the NFL's second-longest active streak behind the Baltimore Ravens who have won a league-record 21 in a row.

Otherwise, most eyes were on Ryan. Acquired in a trade with Atlanta in March, the 15-year veteran stuck to either checking the ball down or handing it off to Nyheim Hines over four series in both teams’ preseason opener.

With Von Miller and the rest of the Bills’ starting defense watching from the sideline, Ryan finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards, with two incompletions occurring on fourth-down attempts. On the bright side, Ryan didn’t commit a turnover during a first half in which the teams combined for six overall.

Ryan’s backup, Nick Foles threw an interception and lost a fumble, which was returned 69 yards for a touchdown by Bills rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard.

With Buffalo also resting Josh Allen and its entire starting offense, Case Keenum struggled in throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. Receiver Jake Kumerow also lost a fumble.

Keenum’s performance was a disappointment for a player the Bills are counting on to be Allen’s backup after acquiring the 10-year veteran in a trade with Cleveland. He finished 11 of 18 for 86 yards with his second interception coming one play after Bills safety Jaquan Johnson picked off Foles to give Buffalo the ball at the Colts 15.

Under Keenum, the Bills managed just 119 net yards offense and five first downs in the first half.

Foles, an offseason free-agent addition, finished 7 of 11 for 72 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to an uncovered running back Ty’Son Williams.

Ryan’s best completion came on the opening play of Indianapolis’ third drive, when he stepped up in the pocket, avoided a defender, and hit Michael Pittman on a crossing pattern for a 17-yard gain.

The drive ended seven plays later when Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford got his hand on the ball to break up a pass intended for Pittman on fourth-and-4 at Buffalo’s 43.

Ryan is projected to become the Colts’ fourth different opening day starter in as many years since Andrew Luck retired. He takes over after Indianapolis parted ways with Carson Wentz, who took the blame for the Colts squandering their playoff chances by losing their final two games, including a 26-11 season-ending dud at Jacksonville.

Coach Frank Reich provided Ryan the preseason start in part to provide the starter an extra chance to ramp up for the season-opener at Houston on Sept. 11. Reich is also mindful of how the Colts got off to a slow start in opening last season 1-4 under Wentz.

Sam Ehlinger, the Colts’ sixth-round pick out of Texas last year, finished 10 of 11 for 88 yards with touchdown passes to tight ends Jelani Woods and Michael Jacobson.

ROOKIE VS ROOKIE

Bills first-round draft pick, CB Kaiir Elam, got the better of Colts second-round draft pick, WR Alec Pierce, in forcing Indianapolis to go three-and-out on its opening possession. Elam stayed tight to Pierce on a slant route and got his hand on Ryan’s attempt on third-and-3 at the Colts 12.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Colts: PK Jake Verity, who is competing with Rodrigo Blankenship, was wide right on an extra-point attempt.

Bills: Rookie sixth-round pick, P Matt Araiza (nicknamed “Punt God” at San Diego State), hit an 82-yard punt, which dribbled into the end zone.

JT RESTS

RB Jonathan Taylor was the Colts only offensive starter to get the day off. Then again, he did enough the last time he visited Orchard Park, by scoring four touchdowns rushing and another receiving in a 41-15 win in November. The five-TD performance set a franchise record.

INJURIES

Colts: CB Isaiah Rodgers who had an interception and recovered a fumble, did not return after sustaining a head injury in the first half. ... WR Keke Coutee did not return due to a groin injury.

Bills: Elam returned after being evaluated for a head injury late in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Colts: Host the Detroit Lions on Aug. 20.

Bills: Host the Denver Broncos on Aug. 20.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll next play the winner of the evening semifinal between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Britain's Daniel Evans. The six-foot-five Hurkacz, a No. 8 seed from Poland,

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll next play the winner of the evening semifinal between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Britain's Daniel Evans. The six-foot-five Hurkacz, a No. 8 seed from Poland,

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • What Jackie Bradley Jr. signing means for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays' depth chart has quickly become crowded with big-league outfielders.