Bills punter Matt Araiza held out of team’s final preseason game following rape lawsuit

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza won’t play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday night against the Carolina Panthers, following civil suit allegations that he and two former San Diego State teammates gang raped a 17-year old girl in 2021.

Araiza did travel with the team to Charlotte, however, and was at Bank of America Stadium while Buffalo’s other special teams players took the field for warmups. Araiza, who earned the nickname “Punt God” during his college career with the Aztecs, was accused in a civil suit earlier this week of raping the woman during his junior season at San Diego State. Two former teammates during that season, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, were also named in the litigation.

