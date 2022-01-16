Bills played first 'perfect' offensive game in NFL history in win over Patriots

The Buffalo Bills handed the New England Patriots an embarrassing 47-17 wild-card loss on Saturday night, and in the process they made NFL history.

They became the first team ever to have a perfect offensive performance. They scored touchdowns on every single one of their possessions (except the kneel downs at the end of the game). They didn't face a single fourth down in the entire game, so they had no punts or field goals. They also held onto the ball when they had it, turning the ball over zero times.

Until Saturday night, no team in NFL history had played a game with no field goals, turnovers, or punts. And here are a few more fun facts: the Bills converted six of their seven third downs, with the seventh being the final kneel down of the game. They gained yards on 49 of 51 plays, with the only negative yardage plays being the kneel downs.

They became the first team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on their first seven playoff possessions, and the second team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on seven straight possessions. Josh Allen also became the first Bills quarterback in history to throw five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a playoff game. He also didn't take a single sack, and threw more touchdowns than incompletions (four).

If they keep this up after running roughshod over the Patriots, we could see Allen and the Bills take the Super Bowl by storm in February.