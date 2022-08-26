  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bills never spoke to woman who accused Matt Araiza of rape, woman's attorney says

Josh Peter, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Araiza
    Matt Araiza
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Courtland Sutton
    Courtland Sutton
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

An attorney representing the woman who says Buffalo rookie punter Matt Araiza raped her last year when she was 17 said the Bills never spoke to the woman while investigating allegations in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court.

The Bills cited their examination, which occurred last month, in deciding to keep Araiza, a sixth-round draft pick out of San Diego State nicknamed “Punt God,’’ whom they named their starter this week.

“They didn’t do an investigation,’’ Dan Gilleon, an attorney representing the woman listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, told USA TODAY Sports on Friday. “I mean, you can’t investigate when you don’t even ask the primary witness what happened.

“There’s two people involved. You’ve got to talk to both people.’’

In a statement Thursday, the Bills said they "were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.''

OPINION:  Don't buy Bills' claim of a thorough examination, writes Nancy Armour

BRONCOS' NO. 1 TARGET?  Why Russell Wilson may be throwing to Courtland Sutton with regularity

On July 31, Gilleon emailed the Bills' general counsel, Kathryn D'Angelo, and said he represented the woman who accused Araiza of raping her as part of a gang-rape, according to a copy of the email obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Gilleon has said he spoke to D'Angelo by phone the next day.

“I had one conversation with (D'Angelo),’’ Gilleon said. “Extended conversation. She didn’t ask too many questions. I just did a lot of the talking.

"She said she would get back to me and she never did. And then I followed up with an email to her saying, ‘Hey, two weeks ago you told me you’d get back to me. You haven’t.’ And still no reply whatsoever.’’

It is USA TODAY policy not to identify people who allegedly have been sexually assaulted.

FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza waves to fans after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. With a nickname like &quot;Punt God,&quot; Matt Araiza has all but assured himself to securing a spot on the Buffalo Bills roster. The Bills cleared the way for the rookie sixth-round pick out of San Diego State to take over the punting duties this season after releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza waves to fans after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. With a nickname like "Punt God," Matt Araiza has all but assured himself to securing a spot on the Buffalo Bills roster. The Bills cleared the way for the rookie sixth-round pick out of San Diego State to take over the punting duties this season after releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Derek Boyko, the Vice President of Communications for the Bills, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from USA TODAY Sports by phone.

Attorney Kerry Armstrong, who represents Araiza, said he has been in touch with the Bills “quite frequently over the last several weeks.”

“I’m very impressed by the way they’ve treated Matt and by the way they’ve treated me,’’ Armstrong told USA TODAY Sports. “I have given them some information and they’ve conducted their own investigation with their own investigators as well. That’s my understanding anyway.

"And I think they’ve come so far to the correct conclusion, that’s not to cut Matt Araiza based on these conclusions based on these allegations.’’

Armstrong said the Bills spoke to Araiza and him about the allegations.

"Some of both, but mostly through me,'' he said via text message.

The San Diego Police Department has submitted its investigation of the matter to the San Diego County District Attorney's office and it is currently under review, according to Tanya Sierra, Public Affairs Officer for the District Attorney's office.

"There is no timeline for how long it will take,'' Sierra said by email to USA TODAY Sports.

The alleged incident took place Oct. 16-17 at an off-campus party where Araiza lived, according to the lawsuit.

The woman said Araiza, who was 21 at the time, gave her a drink she believes "not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances" despite her saying she was in high school, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says Araiza took the intoxicated teen to the side of the house and told her to perform oral sex on him before he "pulled her up from the ground, turned her around facing away from the party, and "penetrated her from behind."

Then, the woman said, Araiza took her to a bedroom where his teammates took turns raping her for an hour and a half, according to the lawsuit. The woman also said she was raped by two other football players, Zavier Leonard, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman at San Diego State, and Pa’a Ewaliko, who was a freshman defensive lineman and no longer is listed on the roster.

The woman said she went in and out of consciousness during the sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the woman told her friends that she had been raped after she escaped the bedroom "bloody and crying." The next day she alerted the San Diego Police Department and underwent a rape exam at a children's hospital, according to the lawsuit.

On Oct. 19, two days after the alleged incident, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) contacted San Diego State and confirmed it had received a complaint about the matter, according to La Monica Everett-Haynes, the school's Associate Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

The police had opened an investigation into the matter and asked San Diego State “to stand down and not launch an independent investigation,’’ Everett-Haynes said by email.

“The university, after much consideration, agreed not to initiate an investigation to avoid compromising the criminal investigation led by SDPD,’’ the university said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports.

The alleged incident took place on the night after San Diego State beat rival San Jose State 19-13 in overtime and improved to 6-0 for only the second time in 46 years.

The team finished 12-2, one of its best seasons in years, and Araiza won the Ray Guy Award – given to the best punter in college football – and received All-America honors.

His attorney said school officials, including head football coach Brady Hoke, never spoke to him about the allegations.

“I asked Matt that, whether he had talked to anyone from the team, as far as coaches or school administrators like that,’’ Armstrong said. “And they never, ever even talked to them about it during last season.’’

Armstrong defended the university against criticism it should have investigated the matter before the police investigation recently ended. “San Diego State’s getting a bad rap over this,’’ he said.

But the woman’s attorney said the school acted in its best interest by keeping Araiza, Leonard and Ewaliko  on the roster.

“It’s no coincidence that the handling of this situation permitted them to have these guys come back on the field and in turn have a very winning season,’’ Gilleon said.

Attorneys for Leonard and Ewaliko did not return messages from USA TODAY Sports by email.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Araiza accuser never questioned by Buffalo Bills, per her lawyer

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy Football: All-Rookie team prediction for 2022

    Which first-year players make Fred Zinkie's All-Fantasy-Rookie team prediction for the season ahead.

  • Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

    An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method in 2018, state law gave inmates a brief window to designate it as their execution method.

  • Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Princess Diana with his children on 25th anniversary of her death

    The Duke of Sussex has vowed to “share the spirit” of his late mother with his two children who never met her, on the 25th anniversary of her death.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o