Bills pass rusher Von Miller out for the season after ACL surgery

After reports surfaced last month that Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL in his right knee and only had a lateral meniscus tear, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Miller had exploratory surgery and his ACL was repaired.

Miller will miss the remainder of the season, finishing it with eight sacks and one forced fumble.

“Very unfortunate situation for Von, obviously, and our team,” McDermott said. “We care for him, obviously, like we would any player. We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. So, we look forward to getting him back — obviously off the field — for the rest of this season. And his leadership. And we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

The 33-year-old Miller was injured during Buffalo's 28-25 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. The injury occurred on the same knee that required surgery for a torn ACL in January 2014 when Miller played for the Denver Broncos. Miller was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Bills linebacker Von Miller is carted off the field during the second quarter Thursday in Detroit.

Miller, a three-time first-team All-Pro, is in his first season with the Bills after signing a six-year deal worth $120 million in free agency. He spent part of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win the Super Bowl.

Don’t Blink!!.. I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u pic.twitter.com/BigU2dmxoH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) December 7, 2022

The Bills (9-3) hold a one-game lead in the AFC East over the Miami Dolphins and have five regular season games remaining, starting with Sunday's home game against the New York Jets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Von Miller's injury worse than feared: Bills pass rusher has torn ACL