The Bills have landed and now need a geography lesson

The Buffalo Bills are winless and may not even be en route to the correct location for a third shot at a victory.

In an attempt to amp up the game, the Bills’ Twitter account shared a video graphic of a Bills helmet with an airplane flying west to a Minnesota Vikings helmet …. located in Wisconsin.

The Bills’ Twitter account wasn’t sure where exactly the team was going from New Era Field. (AP)

Seems @buffalobills just took down their geographically-challenged tweet. Fortunately… I grabbed a few screencaps before they pulled it.#MinneapolisIsntInSouthernWisconsin pic.twitter.com/t2fYqMnuB5 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) September 22, 2018





The Bills deleted the tweet shortly after it was shared while Twitter had fun, again, at the team’s expense. And that includes its Week 3 competition.

Can’t get anything by us @buffalobills… We actually play in the other Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/zjSxrFyqot — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2018





It is indeed approximately 944 miles from Buffalo to Minneapolis, but you’re going to want to shade that helmet to the northwest to get there.

Kids. Go to class.

