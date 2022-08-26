‘All bills included’: Ticking timebomb for all-inclusive tenancies after numbers plummet 90 per cent

(Matt Writtle)

As energy bills soar for households across the UK, there are signs the cost of living crisis could spell the end for ‘all inclusive’ tenancies.

Rental contracts with ‘all bills included’ shot up in popularity this year as tenants sought to try and regain a degree of control over monthly outgoings. Rightmove data published this week shows searches for ‘bills included’ have overtaken pets and gardens for the first time.

An estimated 585,000 households — equivalent to 13 per cent of all those renting in the private market — have energy bills included in their rent, according to Citizens Advice. All-inclusive tenancies are popular for student rentals, HMOs and in many new build-to-rent developments.

But the cost of living crisis is putting landlords off. The number of tenancies advertised as having ‘bills included’ in July was 90 per cent lower than figures recorded in January of this year, according to UK lettings technology specialists Vouch.

Numbers dramatically decreased in March, just ahead of the first Ofcom price cap changes.

Jack Stone, lettings director at Draker Lettings said with the current unpredictability in the cost of living, for the most part the all-inclusive tenancy has become a “thing of the past”.

He added: “On the odd occasion a landlord might allow the bills to remain in their name but with the physical bill being passed across to the tenant, which relieves the need for additional admin whilst ensuring the tenant remains responsible for payment of all bills.”

It comes as the energy price cap, the maximum yearly tarriff suppliers can charge households, is set to rise by a staggering 82 per cent in October pushing the average bill up to £4,650.

The National Union of Students (NUS) said while it had not yet seen landlords moving away from all-inclusive offers, it had concerns this could happen when the energy cap rises again.

A spokesperson said: “It would be highly irresponsible and potentially unlawful for any accommodation provider to retrospectively change a student’s terms and conditions after they’ve signed a contract. We recommend that students reach out for advice from their students’ union if their provider is trying to hike costs.”

The union also echoed concerns raised by UK charities that students in all-inclusive tenancies will not have the government’s £400 energy bill rebate passed on by their landlord.

It said renters could miss out on the energy rebate if they are not the bill payer, because rebates would be paid to the landlord.

Jonathan Daines, founder & CEO of LettingaProperty.com said he had also seen a “shift away” from all-inclusive agreements for new tenancies, adding “we’d endorse that in the current climate. Where existing agreements are in place, landlords are obliged to honour those obligations.”

Meanwhile Deenie Lee, co-founder of The Property Marketing Strategists said its recent survey of 2,500 Gen Z’s found 70 per cent preferred all-inclusive bills even if it costs them more — as they are then able to budget for it.

Lee said: “Switching to an individual billing model will appeal to landlords given the energy crisis, as it will bring down ‘rents’ superficially. But it is a short-termist approach, landlords should think of the bigger picture for a lower risk strategy - long term tenants over short-term gains.”

Adam Male, chief revenue officer at online lettings agent Mashroom, said the drastic changes in the energy price cap meant it would be hard for landlords to keep up with the rising costs in bills. He said: “Scrapping all-inclusive bills might be the only option for landlords to keep their own costs down and allow tenants to be responsible for paying for their own energy usage.

“If landlords decide not to offer all-inclusive tenancies in the future, this could have a negative impact with a reduction in rental stock, something which is already a major issue in the private rental sector.

“A shortage in all-inclusive tenancies could drive up rental repayments, as well as make it more difficult for tenants to obtain the property they want to live in due to the increased competition from fellow renters.”