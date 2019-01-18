Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is cancer free, his wife, Jill, shared on Instagram.

“We finally got back the results from Jim’s recent MRI…CLEAN!” Jill wrote. “Thank GOD! It took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good. This extra waiting has been a reminder for me. A reminder to remember the WHO and not the what. The bigger picture and not the present outcome. Although God is in all of it, I needed to be reminded (yet again) that this is not the end of the story. It’s a page. A chapter. It’s part of the greater story. Hope this reminds you that THIS (whatever your ‘this’ is) is NOT the end of the story.”

Kelly, 58, has been battling cancer for years. He was initially diagnosed with oral cancer five years ago and had been cancer free since September 2014. In March of last year, his oral cancer returned for the third time.

After surgeries last spring, Kelly was thought to once again be cancer free in July, but Jill shared that it took longer than anticipated for it all to clear due to the reconstruction inside his mouth.

Kelly played 11 seasons in the NFL, all in Buffalo with the Bills. He compiled a career record of 101–59 and won four consecutive AFC Championship games from 1990–93, though Buffalo famously lost in the Super Bowl each time.