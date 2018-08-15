Bills GM backs LeSean McCoy in first public remarks by team official about ex-girlfriend’s allegations

LeSean McCoy’s personal life is under the microscope since ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon accused him of failing to protect her after a home invasion last month in which $133,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. But according to Bills general manger Brandon Beane: “Nothing’s changed, and we see LeSean here for the future.”

“You take all allegations seriously, but until the police say there’s something there, we’re not going to act on anything without them saying there’s legit evidence,” Beane told The Associated Press. “It’s an open investigation. Nothing has come forward that said any of these things are true. So until that would happen, I don’t think anything will ever change.”

Beane's comments were the first by a Bills team official since the July 10 incident.

Without claiming McCoy played a part in the invasion that left her bloodied, Cordon filed a lawsuit against McCoy also alleging the Pro Bowl running back would “often brutally beat his dog” and “aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son.”

According to lawsuit documents obtained by WKBW-TV in Buffalo, Cordon claims McCoy breached his duty to protect her because he owned the home and “permitted a hazardous condition to exist.” Court records show McCoy attempted to evict Cordon from the home in the Atlanta suburbs for the past year. The process was finalized Tuesday.

McCoy has deemed all allegations “completely false” and “totally baseless.”

According to Beane, McCoy has handled the situation well throughout training camp.

“Anything can become a distraction if you let it, but to this point, LeSean has done a great job, his teammates have done a great job,” Beane said. “Other than when this (lawsuit) came up yesterday, nobody’s talked about it. The focus here has been on football. And I expect that to continue as long as it’s an open investigation.”

McCoy and the Bills continue the preseason Friday against the Browns. They kick off the regular season with a Week 1 road matchup against the Ravens on Sept. 9.