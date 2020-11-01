Bills finally beat Patriots at home after forcing late-game Cam Newton fumble

The Buffalo Bills ended a four-year, seven-game losing streak against the New England Patriots on Sunday, beating them 24-21 and regaining some pride after being manhandled by the Pats for so long.

The Pats, trying to stop their three-game skid and reestablish themselves as an even mildly competitive football team, desperately needed a win against the Bills on Sunday. Neither quarterback had their best stuff, but it was Cam Newton who ended up costing head coach Bill Belichick his 36th win against Buffalo.

Within field goal range with under a minute to play in the game and needing just three points to tie it up, the Bills forced Newton to fumble.

The Bills beat the Patriots at home for the first time since 2011. The Patriots will return to New England with a 2-5 record and a lot of questions to answer.

