Bills' Devin Singletary recalls the time he and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson faced off as pee wee players

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

There are numerous current and former NFL who hail from the greater Miami area; South Florida is a hotbed for football talent.

On Sunday, two players who faced off as pee wee players in the South Florida Youth Football League will be on opposing sidelines, and this week they were recalling the first time their teams faced off, when they were in the 80-pound division in 2006.

‘I ran through him’

Buffalo Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson grew up just 10 minutes from each other, and in September 2006 Singletary’s Deerfield Beach Packer-Rattlers were playing Jackson’s Pompano Cowboys in the SFYFL North Division.

Jackson was already playing quarterback, but he also played safety on defense.

As Singletary remembers it, on one play he made Jackson miss.

“Basically it was like a toss-sweep to the right, he was kind of just sitting there, I came and I kind of gave him a move and I ran through him,” Singletary recalled to NFL Network, “And I got to the end zone. Of course ‘LJ’ wasn’t happy about that and he came out the next drive and scored. Him being a quarterback people don’t expect him to be as aggressive as he is. He’ll make you miss and he’ll run you over.

“It’s definitely a good memory. That’s good times. Just for us to be playing against each other now in the NFL is big; it’s a blessing. Our defense has its hands full with him so is going to be a fun Sunday.”

Jackson won in the end

Singletary may have run over Jackson, but Jackson’s team won in the end.

Tied at 14, Jackson won the game on a late-game touchdown run.Tied at 14, Pompano’s quarterback won the game on a late touchdown run.

“They ended up winning,” Singletary said. “It ended up being 21-14. I scored twice. He scored twice.”

