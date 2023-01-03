Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023

Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin, 24, absorbed a hard hit near the head from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins early in the first quarter of the game and quickly popped back up, before suddenly falling to the ground. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen as he was loaded on an ambulance.

The 6'0", 200-lb. player was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center two miles away from the stadium. His parents, mother Nina and father Mario, were brought down from the stands to leave with him in the ambulance, ESPN reported.

Hamlin reportedly has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own, local FOX19 sports reporter Joe Danneman tweeted.

As medical staff worked on Hamlin, players from both teams kneeled on the field, with multiple Bills players crying.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin #3 of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dylan Buell/Getty

The NFL decided an hour after his collapse to officially suspend the game for the night.

"Tonight's Buffalo Bills/Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and with the Buffalo Bills."

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Bryan Bennett/Getty Damar Hamlin

Hamlin, from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft after playing for the University of Pittsburgh. He was a three-year starter at Pitt, and led the team with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups.