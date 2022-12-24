Bills clinch AFC East title as rushing attack fuels sluggish win over Bears

Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·5 min read

There was nothing artistic about what went down at the igloo named Solider Field Saturday afternoon, but the Buffalo Bills did the only thing they needed to do: Win the game.

And because they defeated the Chicago Bears 35-13, they are AFC East champions for the third year in a row, and they maintain their tenuous grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC bracket for yet another week.

The Bills started sluggishly in a poorly played first half, kicked things into gear just long enough in the third quarter to grab the lead, and then slogged it out the rest of the way for their sixth consecutive victory, though coach Sean McDermott will have plenty to discuss with his team given all the mistakes that were made.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) cuts away from Chicago Bears cornerback Jaquan Brisker (9) on his way to a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) cuts away from Chicago Bears cornerback Jaquan Brisker (9) on his way to a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Let’s be honest: Had the Bills been playing most other teams as opposed to the now 3-12 Bears, it might have made for a disappointing Christmas that in Buffalo is already being ruined by the blizzard of the century.

What stood out Saturday is that the Bills won with Josh Allen playing one of those games that just make you scratch your head and say, “I thought he was beyond days like this?”

Allen has had a great season, there’s no denying that. It’s scary to think where the Bills would be without him. But he has been unnecessarily careless with the ball at times and this was certainly one of those games.

He threw two more interceptions, both on just absolute bone-headed decisions, now has 13 which is tied for the league lead, and he could have had at least two other picks.

NFL WEEK 16: Latest scores, highlights and schedule

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Who's in, who's out and who's on the bubble?

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

However, with Allen struggling most of the way, the Bills turned to their running game and hammered the Bears for a season-high 254 yards as James Cook (99 yards) and Devin Singletary (106) ran through gaping holes even though the Bills did not have center Mitch Morse, and then lost his replacement, Ryan Bates, for a short time.

And they relied on a defense that had a terrible first drive of the game, but then played outstanding the rest of the way and made Bears quarterback Justin Fields irrelevant.

Given the brutally frigid conditions, it was easy to predict that this was going to be a struggle for the Bills, and it certainly was in the first half which saw Buffalo trailing 10-6.

On the first series of the game, the Bears marched down the field as if the Buffalo defense was still in the warm locker room. Eight plays, 64 yards, ending with Fields hitting Dante Pettis with a six-yard touchdown pass as the Bills blew a coverage.

Seven of the eight plays gained at least five yards including a 28-yard run by David Montgomery. The Bears even overcame a nullified Montgomery TD run due to a holding penalty.

The Bills answered right back with their only productive possession of the half, a six-play, 71-yard drive which was as easy for them as it was for the Bears offense.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Allen started it with a 24-yard strike to Dawson Knox, Cook ripped off a 24-yard run, and then Gabe Davis got wide open in the left corner of the end zone and hauled in Allen’s 19-yard pass. Here, a woeful day for the Buffalo special teams began in earnest as Tyler Bass missed the extra point.

In the second quarter, Nyheim Hines made a bad decision not to fair catch a punt and the ball rolled to the 2. When the Bills couldn’t get off the goal line, they punted and the Bears had a drive start at the Buffalo 38.

However, the defense stood up and limited Chicago to a 37-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

The Bills had one more scoring chance late in the half, but three straight Allen incompletions from the Bears 20 forced Bass to try a 38-yard field goal and once again, the wind foiled him and he missed it badly to the right.

It was a different Bills team that emerged from the locker room for the final 30 minutes. Backed up at their own 14 after a Siran Neal penalty wiped out a nice kick return by Hines, the Bills flew down the field in eight plays to take the lead.

Allen hit Devin Singletary for a 10-yard gain to convert one third, he ran 11 yards to convert another, and then Singletary ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run with a great cut near the line to get into the clear. Allen found Khalil Shakir wide open in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion that made it 14-10.

Moments later, Dane Jackson forced a Montgomery fumble which was recovered by Tim Settle at the Bears 33 and three plays later, Cook broke a 27-yard TD run straight up the middle and Bass’ extra point - after a penalty wiped out a successful two-point conversion pass to Davis - had the Bills up 21-10.

The Bills then had several opportunity to, no pun intended, put this game on ice, but their repeated mistakes that hurt them all day continued. A Spencer Brown holding penalty killed one possession, and then a Davis fumble at the Bears 33 at the end of the third quarter killed another.

And on the next play, Fields hit Jones for a 44-yard gain to the Buffalo 23 and the momentum was clearly on the Bears side, but again, the defense stood tall and Chicago had to settle for a field goal.

From there, the Bills finally dropped the hammer as Allen capped a 56-yard drive with a four-yard TD run, and after a turnover on downs at the Chicago 20, Allen found Knox for a 13-yard TD on a fourth-and-3.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills beat Chicago Bears to clinch AFC East title

Latest Stories

  • Bills try to clinch AFC East against Bears, eye No. 1 seed

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Buffalo Bills still have a few important goals to achieve before they turn their attention toward the biggest prize of all. For all the prizes out there, coach Sean McDermott insisted the focus is simply on beating the struggling Bears when his team visits frigid Chicago on Saturday. ''We're facing a Chicago Bears team that is playing really good football right now and they play extremely hard,'' he said.

  • Singletary, Cook lead way as Bills beat Bears for AFC East

    CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago. Josh Allen ran for a TD and threw for another in the game’s closing minutes, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most touchdowns in a player’s first five NFL seasons. It highlighted an otherwise subpar outing that helped the Bills (12-3) secure their thi

  • Lions' blowout loss squashes their playoff momentum, but is also a needed reality check for promising franchise

    The foundation for a great team is there. As Carolina's running backs exposed on Saturday, the Lions are still on the wrong side of the hump.

  • Donald Trump Jr under fire for lewd meme of Zelensky and Pelosi after DC visit

    Former president’s son posted fake image after Ukrainian leader received rapturous reception from US lawmakers

  • Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times. But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young cornerback prone to the occasional mistake. That’s what happened

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. Kickoff was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. Tennessee had crews working at Nissan Stadium since this extreme cold front moved into the area Thursday, bl

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go. The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fou

  • Losada gets fresh start in Montreal after troubled stint with D.C. United

    MONTREAL — Hernán Losada's first stint as a Major League Soccer head coach lasted just over one season, a tenure characterized by a contentious relationship between the coach and his bosses at D.C. United. With Losada now charged with taking the reins at CF Montreal, sporting director Olivier Renard is confident the Argentine and the club's brain trust are on the same page. “If we weren’t in agreement, he wouldn’t be here right now,” Renard said Thursday at a press conference to introduce Losada

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked