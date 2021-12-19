Bills 31, Panthers 14: Instant reaction as Carolina loses kicker, 4th straight game

First, the Carolina Panthers lost their kicker during pregame warmups Sunday.

Then they compounded that oddity with a few of their biggest mistakes of the season. All of that added up to their fourth straight overall loss, as Buffalo whipped the Panthers, 31-14, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Carolina compensated pretty well for the loss of Zane Gonzalez, the only kicker on the roster, when Gonzalez hurt his quad in pregame warmups and collapsed to the ground. After a blooper-filled ad hoc tryout that included wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, backup quarterback P.J. Walker and punter Lachlan Edwards all trying field goals, the Panthers settled on Zylstra for kickoffs — he squibbed them to about the 15 each time — and never tried a field goal or extra point.

But although the Panthers showed some resilience, had a good rushing offense and didn’t turn the ball over for the first 59 minutes, they made some badly-timed mistakes that — along with the rifle arm of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who had three TD passes — contributed to the loss.

Among the Panthers’ worst mistakes:

▪ In the second quarter, with DJ Moore five yards behind the Buffalo defense, Cam Newton badly underthrew a deep ball for what should have been a touchdown of 50-plus yards. Instead of six points, though, it was a harmless incompletion.

▪ After Carolina’s defense had stopped the Bills on third down in the third quarter, several Bills players ended up near the Panther sideline. Defensive lineman Bravvion Roy ended up pushing one of them, and although the foul was ticky-tack and Panther head coach Matt Rhule had gotten bumped at some point by a Bills player, Roy can’t put his team in that position. Buffalo, given a second chance, drove down the field to score.

▪ On a fourth-and-1 around midfield early in the game, with Newton running well the whole game, Carolina instead tried to throw a flanker screen to Robby Anderson. It was a terrible play call by new play-caller Jeff Nixon. The play was quickly blown up and the ball might have been intercepted if Newton had thrown it better. Instead, Newton skittered it out of bounds.

Carolina also had a decent share of good plays. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos had 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Safety Jeremy Chinn made an acrobatic interception. Newton ran the ball well several times, Robby Anderson flashed and Ameer Abdullah scored on a 23-yard TD pass from Newton. And Newton showed great toughness as he got battered by a Bills defense that often overwhelmed the Panthers’ offensive line.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scrambles as the Buffalo Bills defenses apply pressure during second quarter action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

But it wasn’t enough. Buffalo (8-6) never trailed, as the Bills stayed in the hunt for the AFC playoffs and Carolina stayed in the hunt for a top 2022 NFL draft pick.

No P.J. Walker for Panthers

Although Rhule said he planned to work backup quarterback P.J. Walker in for Carolina as he had the week before, that never happened. Newton played the entire game for Carolina, even when the team was down 17 points in the final two minutes. It was on that drive he turned the ball over for the first time, throwing an interception to former Panther A.J. Klein.

Newton is 0-12 over his past 12 starts for Carolina, dating back to his first stint with the team.

Other notes:

▪ The Panthers remain the only team in the NFL not to allow an opening-score touchdown on defense on the opponent’s first drive. The Carolina defense traditionally gets off to a fast start and then too often wears down and that was also the pattern Sunday, as Carolina sent the Bills off on a three-and-out on their first possession that included a sack of Josh Allen.

▪ The Panthers sure could have used former teammate Efe Obada, who had two thunderous sacks on the same drive in the fourth quarter.

▪ On the last play of that first drive, a combined sack by Yetur Gross-Matos and Haason Reddick forced Allen to fumble. Brian Burns went for the scoop-and-score and missed it. Buffalo recovered instead, costing Carolina about 40 yards in field position (Buffalo had to punt anyway). But I was OK with the idea of scoop-and-score — it’s so hard to score on Buffalo’s defense that it was worth the risk.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefan Diggs, spikes the football after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during second quarter action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

▪ When is the last time the Panthers didn’t take an early timeout for some reason? They did so in both halves again in this game.

▪ Chinn made a fantastic interception of Allen in the second quarter, leaping high to pick off a ball intended for Stefon Diggs (who also scored during the game). It was the first interception for Chinn this season and the second of his career. The pick set up Carolina’s first TD — a 4-yard Newton run.

▪ Brian Burns had a bad penalty late in the second quarter, hitting Allen late for a roughing-the-passer call that could have easily been avoided if he had pulled up. It wasn’t smart. Gross-Matos also had a roughing-the-passer penalty.

▪ Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown sometimes seemed to be trying to keep the Panthers in the game all by himself, as he drew an astonishing five penalty flags before getting pulled early in the fourth quarter.