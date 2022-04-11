Billions recap: The traps you set for yourself

Kyle Fowle
·7 min read

If there's a single eternal truth about Showtime's Billions, it's that no matter how rocky the season itself might be, the finale always delivers. Take this season for instance. The show has struggled to hit its previous highs — for me it's less because of the departure of Axe (Damian Lewis) and more related to the fact that the great ensemble cast has taken a back seat throughout much of the season — coming through with some solid episodes here and there, but never quite offering up the gripping twists and turns of previous seasons.

And yet, "Cold Storage" comes out of nowhere and absolutely knocks it out of the park. This is a tight, compelling, tense episode that does everything in its power to assure you that, going forward, Billions will continue to deliver the goods. What's interesting is that the reason this finale works and the season was largely dull are actually one and the same.

Let me explain. I think that after Damian Lewis left the show, and therefore left huge shoes to be filled, Billions made the right choice by extending Prince (Corey Stoll) into a full-time character that could go to battle with Chuck (Paul Giamatti). But Prince's initial role as a "good billionaire" wasn't really built to be sustained long term. He was an interesting curiosity, and more importantly a contrast to Axe — a man who made Axe question his own values and beliefs. But once he was destined to go toe to toe with Chuck, things had to change. The character needed to shift, and that takes time. So, this season ended up being a whole lot of setup. At times that resulted in meandering, seemingly inconsequential episodes, but in the end it gives us "Cold Storage" and everything that's to come next season.

The episode begins with a classic Billions flash forward, as Chuck and Prince sit across from each other, lawyers by their side, and Dave (Sakina Jaffrey) mediating in the middle. Dave says that by the end of this session, one of these men will go free and one will go to jail. "Now what's on the drive?" she says as she points to a hard drive in front of Prince.

Cut to 72 hours earlier, as Chuck, still trying to show that Prince isn't the squeaky clean billionaire he says he is in an attempt to ruin his yet unannounced presidential run, is digging up dirt on Kate (Condola Rashad) to get her to rat on her boss. He shows her an old case file, where she chose not to prosecute the family largely responsible for pushing opioid prescriptions and therefore fueling the crisis (here they're called the Butters family, but I'd recommend checking out Patrick Radden Keefe's Empire of Pain if you want to learn about their real-life counterpart). Chuck notes that her father served on three boards with the head of the Butters family, and thinks that's the kind of information detrimental to someone who one day wants to run for political office, or who will be installed in Mike Prince's cabinet.

BILLIONS
BILLIONS

Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Chuck digs some more, and finds that no one seems to be investing in Mike Money, not even Prince's usual allies. So how is he planning to fund the expensive UBI program that's meant to launch his presidential bid? Chuck gets goaded into revealing that Prince is funding it himself, with his own money, which makes him look like a good guy trying to eradicate poverty with his own wealth. It's good PR, but Chuck isn't convinced. No way does a man like Prince sacrifice nearly a third of his net worth for a program like this. Something else has to be going on.

More digging reveals that while Prince divested of all Axe-related companies when he took over, including the charter bank, for some reason he kept the armored car company on payroll. When Chuck tracks down a driver for the company, he's told that the trucks only transport a single black box. Inside that box? The drive from our cold open. Prince has one of these drives stored at his companies in various states.

Through means that straddle the line of legality, Chuck gets his hands on one of the drives. They're high-end and super secure. You get 10 attempts at the pin to access the drive. If those 10 guesses are incorrect, the drive bricks forever, the data gone. Chuck's hired tech guy manages to crack the drive, and finds $150 million worth of crypto on there. Multiply that by how many drives are out there and Chuck estimates Prince is hiding more than $3 billion worth of crypto from tax authorities, hoping to secretly use it to fund Mike Money and his presidential run. In other words, tax fraud on a massive scale.

While the episode's B-plot plays out — a rather uninteresting diversion into Rian's (Eva Victor) sexual relationship with Prince and how it's complicated by his running for President, which doesn't tell us anything all that new about either character — Chuck and Prince lay out their case against each other in front of Dave, who's used her powers as AG to confiscate every single one of Prince's drives.

He doesn't know that though. He continues to insist he doesn't know the code for the one drive, and that all that's on there is company data. Then Dave rolls in the rest of them, and Prince does everything in his power to not look shaken. Everyone goes to another room, where Chuck's tech guy is waiting again. He's ready to try cracking every single drive all at once. If he's successful and there's crypto on there, Prince is going to jail for tax fraud. If he's unsuccessful, Chuck is going to jail for breaking and entering and stealing Prince's property.

Dave asks Prince if he's sure he wants to go forward with this. He says yes, and the process begins. One failed attempt. Two failed attempts. Three, four, five. Chuck looks on in disbelief, thinking that Prince would have cracked by now, that he's never actually going to risk losing $3 billion in crypto. Eight failed guesses, nine failed guesses. Now Kate is panicking. She tells Prince that if there actually is all that money on there it's not worth losing, that they can fight the case. Once again, he says he doesn't have the codes. The tenth and final guess fails, and all the drives are bricked. Whatever was on there is gone forever.

Chuck can't believe it. He knows what Prince had on there, and he's in shock that he'd let it all go just to get back at him. Chuck's carted off in cuffs, and Prince is free to leave. As he's on his way out, Dave watches him on the security cameras. For a brief moment Prince bows his and steadies himself against the wall before entering the elevator and exiting the building. Dave smiles, knowing that they've dealt him a huge blow.

All of this sets the stage for next season. "Drinks are on me. This night has already cost me three-and-a-half billions dollars, so let's drink the good stuff," he says as he shows up at a bar with all the MPC employees, confirming to Kate, and to us, that he not only sacrificed all the crypto, but also that he's not the "good billionaire" he purports to be. He was evading taxes on billions of dollars, and that character shift should be integral to next season's battle with Chuck.

That's right, Chuck isn't going anywhere. Dave managed to finagle a warrant long before Chuck did his illegal digging, clearing him of any wrongdoing. But, she wanted Prince to think that Chuck was being taken off the board. Now, they can have an advantageous partnership. "We're going to work together to bring him down. Partners in disgrace," says Dave, and Chuck doesn't hesitate to agree to work undercover for her.

This is one hell of a finale, tense and engaging right from the jump. It makes me excited for next season in a way that most of the previous episodes didn't. In the grand scheme of things, this might go down as a season of transition, where Billions had to spend a lot of time rearranging the pieces on its board before letting the games get underway again.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic

  • Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. On his latest

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past