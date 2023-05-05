Billions of pounds is flowing into NS&I – but here’s where you should be putting your savings instead

A pie chart with an arrow and money_investing (1).png

Panicked savers are losing more than £200 a year by moving their cash into Government-backed accounts as fears of banking failures grows.

Yesterday Bank of England data shows £4.8bn was withdrawn from bank accounts in March alone, with £3.5bn of that moving into NS&I, the Treasury-backed institution that runs Premium Bonds.

Experts say the continued crisis in regional banks in America is spooking savers on this side of the Atlantic, too.

A saver with £50,000, the maximum, in Premium Bonds would earn £1,650 in interest each month, assuming the current 3.3pc prize rate.

The same person would receive £1,855 in interest with the top paying equivalent account being offered by Chip (see table, below) – a difference of £205.

In addition, the “rate” on Premium Bonds is actually an expected return from prizes, so is not guaranteed and savers with smaller amounts may go years without winning at all.

Use our table below to see how NS&I accounts compare with the best rates on the market.

Economists suggested the vast amount of money being moved into NS&I was a consequence of US market turmoil, as savers opted for the security of Government-backed accounts.

Ashley Webb, of Capital Economics, said: “It does feel like those jitters prompted a withdrawal of funds from the banking system.”

“People didn't want to see a repeat of what happened with Northern Rock [in the last financial crisis].”

Interest rates on savings accounts soared in the wake of former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget, which also saw mortgage rates skyrocket.

In February, it was reported that bonds with interest rates as high as 6pc were on offer as competition ramped up among banks.

Savings at NS&I are fully protected, unlike at other banks, where deposits of up to £85,000 are guaranteed under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, a lifeboat fund, in case of financial collapse.

This means savers with £85,000 or less in savings accounts are no safer investing in Government bonds than they are with banks or building societies.

While Premium Bonds balances are capped at £50,000, other NS&I accounts have far higher limits, up to £2m, which provides comfort for people with large amounts of savings or following the sale of a property, for instance.

NS&I accounts typically pay a lower rate of interest than the best available on the market. Premium Bonds, the nation’s most popular way of saving, offer tax-free winnings, whereas the returns on the one-year bonds are taxable, although there is no guarantee bondholders will actually ever win a prize.

The Direct Saver account pays 2.85pc, and its Direct Isa pays 2.15pc. By contrast, the best savings rate offered by a private bank today is Chip’s Instant Access, which is provided by ClearBank and pays a rate of 3.71pc, according to analysts Moneyfacts.

Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts, said: “There is positive momentum in the savings market right now, but at the same time, growing speculation on whether interest rates will come down in the months to come.

“The ups and downs surrounding interest rates over recent years may well have hit consumer confidence in where to place their cash, but Premium Bonds can be an alternative to the more traditional savings account. NS&I is a trusted brand and Government-backed, so the institution is a popular choice for savers looking to invest their money safely and securely.”

