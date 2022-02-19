Billions officially renewed for season 7

Photo credit: Showtime - YouTube

Billions is officially coming back for a seventh season of ruthless financial dealings.

Starring Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti (Sideways) and Corey Stoll (The Many Saints of Newark), the latest storyline pits the latter's Mike Prince against the former's Chuck Rhoades.

TVLine announced Showtime's renewal of the drama, with season 6 currently airing Sunday nights in the US.

Damian Lewis, who bowed out in season 5 as Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod, previously addressed the fact his character's still living and breathing out there in Switzerland – could he one day don those suits again?

"There's an opportunity maybe for me to return. But for now, broadly speaking, Axe has been vanquished."

In the wake of his departure, co-creator Brian Koppelman went on to comment: "The guy delivered for us in such an incredible way. What he did in making Bobby Axelrod an icon is really remarkable.



"Knowing the conditions in which he performed, traveling back and forth to England for years to be with his family, it's impossible to imagine just how hard and focused that guy worked.

"We feel really honoured and lucky to have had five years of being able to know that Damian Lewis was Bobby Axelrod."

On the genesis of this powerful character, Koppelman's creative partner David Levien revealed: "Axe sprang of a time when there was a huge amount of privacy around these hedge fund billionaires, because they recognise how the culture could look at their wealth.

"But over the years, there became a new version of it that was much more public and interested in trying to express that they were creating a positive change in the world that went along with their wealth. We were able to jump on that and the show evolved."

Billions airs on Showtime in the US, while UK viewers can watch it on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

