Billionaire Tottenham owner Joe Lewis ceases to be ‘a person with significant control’ of the club

Billionaire Joe Lewis has ceased to be “a person with significant control” of Tottenham Hotspur following what the club has described as a "reorganisation of the Lewis Family Trusts", which hold the shares in Spurs.

An update issued by Companies House revealed Lewis had ceased to be a person with significant control (PSC) of the club on October 5.

On the same day, Bryan Antoine Glinton, a Bahamas-based lawyer, was appointed a PSC in Tottenham Hotspur Limited.

Glinton, whose LinkedIn page describes him as ‘Partner at Glinton Sweeting O’Brien Chair, Private Client Group’, is understood to be one of two officers of the Lewis family trusts which owns the shares in Spurs. The unnamed other officer has also become a new PSC in the club.

A Spurs spokesperson said: "Tottenham Hotspur Limited (the “Company”) has filed changes to its register of persons with significant control (PSCs) following a reorganisation of the Lewis Family Trusts. The new PSCs of the Company are the officers of the family’s discretionary trust."

Spurs insisted the move would have no impact whatsoever on the club, which continues to be owned by chairman Daniel Levy and Lewis.

Lewis turned 85 in February and is based in the Bahamas.

He is not involved in the day-to-day running of Tottenham but over the summer, ENIC Group, the company majority owned by Lewis which owns a majority stake in the club, injected £150million into Spurs by issuing new shares.

A PSC is defined as someone who "has the right to exercise significant influence or control over the activities of a trust, and the trustees of that trust, hold, directly or indirectly, more than 50% but less than 75% of the shares in the company".