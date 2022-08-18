Billionaire Peter Thiel’s luxury New Zealand lodge blocked by environmentalists

peter thiel new zealand second home - Stephanie Keith /Getty Images North America

Billionaire Peter Thiel's plan to build a luxury lodge in a secluded New Zealand skiing resort has been thwarted by an environmental group.

The Paypal co-founder and prominent Donald Trump supporter had hoped to build a private residential estate by a lake set against mountains in a remote part of southern New Zealand.

But his application for planning permission has been refused on the grounds it would have “sufficient adverse landscape and visual effects on the environment”.

Even ditching his plans for a purpose-build pod for meditation to reduce the visual impact of the project on the natural environment failed to bring planners on side.

Mr Thiel's company Second Star applied for consent to build the lodge at Damper Bay near the ski resort of Wanaka, which is popular with billionaires looking for a secluded getaway in the winter months.

He was proposing to build the luxury homes on land he had purchased on the shores of Lake Wanaka near Queenstown.

But green campaigners at the Upper Clutha Environmental Society opposed the project in a letter sent to the local government last October.

They said: "People driving, riding, walking, paddling or boating in these highly frequented public locations will be assailed by a large number of buildings spread laterally across the subject sites."

Mr Thiel, whose net worth stands at $7.7bn according to Bloomberg, pledged to build a lodge that was in "harmony with the landscape" of the area.

The project plans were devised by the Japanese architecture firm behind the Tokyo Olympics stadium, Kengo Kuma & Associates.

The designs mapped out a string of buildings to accommodate up to thirty guests. They included a main cabin with a spa, pool, office and three bedrooms, while an adjacent guest cabin had ten bedrooms, a library, and a second spa and pool.

Mr Thiel's lawyers argued the design would be appealing to the "high caliber" of people who visit Wanaka as a luxury tourist destination. The lawyers said the objections to the plans were prioritising environmental protection above all other concerns.

But the Queenstown Lakes District Council refused to give consent for the lodge on Thursday.

Queenstowns' ruling said: "It will be of a sufficiently large scale and impact that it will draw the eye and be inappropriately dominant."

Earlier this year Mr Thiel, a major Republican donor, announced he was leaving Facebook owner Meta's board in a move said to allow him more time to focus on getting Mr Trump re-elected. He has donated to Trump-baked candidates ahead of the November midterm elections. In 2018, Mr Thiel claimed he had access to Mr Trump "anytime I want" in a rare media interview.