Billionaire Mike Lynch extradited the US to face criminal charges

Billionaire Mike Lynch is to be extradited to the US, the Home Office has said.

The entrepreneur is set to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard’s $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy in 2011.

Lynch has denied any wrongdoing and had been fighting the extradition request by the US, instead arguing he should be prosecuted in Britain.

However, the High Court refused permission to appeal the extradition on April 21.

“Dr Lynch was extradited to the U.S. on 11 May,” the Home Office said in a statement.

HP previously accused Lynch and former Autonomy finance director Sushovan Hussain of having conducted “a systematic and sustained scheme to make Autonomy look like a rapidly growing, pure software company whose performance was consistently in line with market expectations.”

HP said those efforts “artificially inflated Autonomy’s reported revenues, misrepresented its rate of organic growth and overstated its gross and net profits.”

The American tech firm subsequently wrote off $8.8 billion of Autonomy’s value.

Lynch is worth £1.1 billion according to the Evening Standard Tech Rich List.

The former student of physics, maths and biophysics is one of the biggest names in UK business. Lynch started his first company in the 1980s. It made products used in the recording industry in the 1980s with a £2,000 loan from the manager of a band. Once called the UK’s answer to Bill Gates, his expertise in pattern recognition helped take Autonomy all the way to the FTSE 100, before one of the biggest deals of all time also turned into one of most notorious.

