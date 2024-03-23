Billionaire Marc Andreessen’s Longtime Silicon Valley Estate Just Popped Up for Sale at $33 Million

Marc Andreessen currently lays claim to more than $255 million worth of properties in Malibu, including a 13-structure Paradise Cove compound and an adjacent $34 million property, plus another $44.5 million home on nearby Escondido Beach. So, now that he spends a significant amount of time in the seaside SoCal city, it’s not entirely surprising that the tech/crypto/venture-capitalist billionaire has decided to hoist his longtime Northern California residence onto the market.

The asking price is a tad over $33 million, or roughly double what the co-founder of Netscape and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and his wife Laura Arillaga—the only daughter of late Silicon Valley philanthropist and multibillionaire John Arrillaga—forked over for the place a little more than 17 years ago, back in early 2007.

Completed in the mid-1990s by custom builder Colin Whiteside, but extensively renovated over four years during the couple’s tenure, the gated 1.5-acre spread in the affluent Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton includes a main Tuscan-style mansion, plus a guesthouse and separate office/studio—for a total of five bedrooms and seven baths in a little more than 12,400 square feet.

The stucco and terracotta-roof structure is showcased by balconies and a terrace lined with carved balustrades.

A circular driveway fronts the primary residence, which is distinguished by an expansive terrace lined with carved balustrades and topped by balconies. Once inside, a foyer displaying herringbone-style cherry floors and a sweeping staircase greets and flows to three-story living space highlighted by an elevator to all levels, seven fireplaces, and high-tech home-automation, security and surveillance systems.

In addition to a living area boasting soundproof suede walls, automated window shades, a concealed projector and retractable cinema screen, other highlights include a formal dining room served by two kitchens outfitted with a suite of top-tier Bosch, Hestan, Kitchen-Aid, Miele, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, as well as a family room that opens to a covered terrace sporting a built-in barbecue, den with an adjoining office, recreation/media room, mirrored gym, and an upstairs lounge that connects to a sumptuous primary bedroom decked out with a private balcony, dual walk-in closets, and a luxe marble-clad bath spotlighted by a spa tub and curbless shower.

A hallmark of the residence is a commitment to media needs, complete with both visible and concealed screens in nearly every room.

Outdoors, the manicured grounds are laced with a mix of natural and synthetic grass lawns. specimen trees, gardens and fountains, and host an arbor-covered media lounge. As previously mentioned, the premises also contain a one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with its own kitchen and living area, and an office/studio with a kitchenette and full bath. There’s also a three-car garage with a fourth bay that’s been converted into an office and catering space.

Besides his Malibu and Atherton properties, Andreessen—whose net worth is currently estimated at $1.9 billion—also reportedly owns a $36 million vacant lot just outside Las Vegas.

