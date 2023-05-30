Billionaire Issa brothers merge Asda with EG Group UK in £2.3 billion deal

(Alamy Stock Photo)

The billionaire Issa brothers are to merge the UK operations of EG Group with Asda in a £2.3 billion deal.

EG Group said its UK and Ireland fuel, foodservice, grocery and merchandise business would be sold off to Asda as part of the deal. The Issa brothers completed their £6.8 billion acquisition of Asda from Walmart in February 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

EG Group said the proceeds from the deal would be used to repay its debts as it wrestles with soaring interest rates on its billions of pounds of loans. The firm said it “will look to address upcoming maturities” on its existing portfolio of loans.

The group will continue to operate in the USA and several European countries whilst retaining arount 30 UK sites and the Cooplands bakery brand.

Zuber Issa CBE, co-founder and co-CEO of EG Group, said: “This transaction with Asda represents an important strategic step for EG Group. Following this sale, EG Group will benefit from a significantly strengthened balance sheet, supporting the continued roll out of its successful convenience retail, fuel and foodservice strategy and drive innovation to transform the consumer experience.

“This includes the ongoing investment and expansion of our EV charging business, evpoint, as well as hydrogen and other sustainable fuel retail infrastructure, which we continue to see as a significant future opportunity.“

More to follow