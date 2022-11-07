Billionaire GOP Donor Ken Griffin Won't Back Trump In 2024: 'It’s Time To Move On'

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, a leading Republican donor, says he won’t be opening his wallet for any potential campaign by Donald Trump in 2024.

“He did a lot of things really well and missed the mark on some important areas,” Griffin told Politico. “And for a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation.”

Citadel CEO Griffin, who has a reported net worth of nearly $30 billion, said he would help Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should he seek the nomination.

As DeSantis’ profile has risen, and talk of a 2024 bid along with it, Trump’s ire has grown. The former president ripped him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” during a Saturday rally, but offered a grudging endorsement on Sunday after conservative voices called him out over the dig.

Trump is reportedly gearing up to announce his third run for the presidency as soon as next week. DeSantis has been mostly mum on ’24, at least in public, and refused to answer a question about it during a debate with Democratic opponent Charlie Crist.

Griffin made similar comments about Trump last year.

“The four years under President Trump were so pointlessly divisive it was not constructive for our country,” he told Bloomberg.

OpenSecrets says Griffin has ponied up $67 million, all for conservatives, in the 2022 federal election cycle. He’s behind only progressive benefactor George Soros ($126 million) and right-wing donor Richard Uihlein ($77 million).

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.