A Billionaire Is Demolishing a Perfectly Good $110M Mansion. Locals Aren’t Happy.

Noah Kirsch
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty and Google Maps
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty and Google Maps

Even in Palm Beach, the billionaires’ hideaway in southeast Florida, 1071 North Ocean Blvd. stands out as a monument to excess. At more than 35,000 square feet, the mansion was designed to feature 16 bathrooms, a gym, barber shop, theater, and library. Last year, the property reportedly sold to an entity tied to William Lauder, a billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder makeup fortune, for an astonishing $110 million. But the palatial estate is apparently not up to his family’s standards. On Wednesday, the town approved a plan to tear down the home—built just six years ago—to the dirt.

The decision has agitated some locals. “I just have a really weird feeling in my stomach about it. I think it’s about the complete waste,” one prominent resident told The Daily Beast, speaking on the condition of anonymity so as not to rankle an ultra-rich neighbor. “I mean normal people don’t do that. It’s kind of gross.”

Another resident, third-generation Palm Beacher K.T. Catlin, described herself as “pro-development and redevelopment.” But even in her mind, she said, the trend of “constantly tearing down to just build bigger, I question that.”

Known to some locals as “The Castle,” the estate was completed in 2016, and it riled up members of the community from the outset. Of particular concern, the Palm Beach Daily News previously noted, was the immense size and the way it ate up a huge percentage of its 2-acre lot.

The original owners, lawyers turned charter school consultants Danielle and Vahan Gureghian, narrowly won approval to build their “dream home” in 2011, the outlet said. They never actually lived in it, instead putting the property on the market for more than $80 million in 2015, before construction was completed. The Gureghians sold it to another party in 2019 for $40.9 million.

Now that Lauder seems to have assumed ownership, there is anxious speculation within the community about whether he might build an even larger colossus on the site, since he reportedly also owns an adjacent empty lot.

Victoria “Cooky” Donaldson, who lives in midtown Palm Beach and described herself as neutral about the demolition, said opinions about the project are split: “Some think what’s going up will be better, others are infuriated by it.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Screengrab from Google maps from May 2015</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Google Maps</div>

Screengrab from Google maps from May 2015

Google Maps

When the plans were first announced, she said, detractors reacted with “shock” at the extravagance of a nine-figure teardown. “The stepping up of the grandiosity, this takes it to a whole new plane.”

A Palm Beach official told The Daily Beast that the new owners have yet to submit a proposal for what they want to build after the demolition. One of Lauder’s attorneysfor Lauder, meanwhile, declined to comment.

Even before the recent controversy, tensions in Palm Beach had been simmering for many months: between wealthy snowbirds and year-round locals, and between estate owners (whose identities are often obscured behind corporate entities) and the more modest homeowners.

Newly constructed houses are built higher than many existing properties due to federal regulations. As a result, during intense storms, water from the modern mansions pours directly onto neighbors' lots, multiple residents said.

According to Catlin, construction trucks have also repeatedly damaged cars and properties, and crews have been known to work earlier or later than regulations permit, and to sneak in on weekends.

Furthermore, there are concerns the Lauder project may exacerbate traffic problems, which already can extend for miles. “There's only two roads,” Donaldson said. During Donald Trump’s presidency—when visits to his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago crippled traffic flow—three homes were under construction near her. “I couldn't get out of my driveway for four years,” she said.

Adding to the frustration: The soon-to-be demolished home was at least partially under construction for years. “They keep renovating it and re-renovating it,” Catlin said. Now, with a rebuild, some people are upset to have “X number of more years to look at and deal with this.”

They Couldn’t Turn the A/C to 68 at Their Swanky Hamptons Rental. Now They’re Suing.

Donaldson recalled growing up in Palm Beach decades ago, when the largest homes were “big, but God, I mean, nothing like what we're looking at now. And nothing was really torn down to make way for just another huge, enormous house.”

Perhaps the starkest illustration of that change is underway six miles south, where billionaire Ken Griffin is constructing his own version of Versailles: a multi-lot estate that stretches across 1,400 feet of coastline. That project has also aggravated community members, some of whom are billionaires themselves.

Despite the recent flare-up, the Lauder family has a positive reputation in the community, multiple residents said. William Lauder, who is based in New York City, according to his LinkedIn page, serves as chairman of the family cosmetics business. Forbes reports that he also owns property in Aspen and Westchester, New York; the outlet pegs his net worth at $3.1 billion.

Earlier this year, Lauder made news when he reportedly settled with a former “mistress” who had sued him in 2018, alleging that he had reneged on an agreement to pay for her $7 million Los Angeles mansion. According to a 2010 Forbes story, the pair had a child together in 2007, while Lauder was married and serving as CEO of Estée Lauder. They hashed out a private deal in which the woman agreed “to move to California, refrain from any contact with the Lauder family and conceal the identity of the father—even from the child.” (After he was sued in 2018, Lauder reportedly filed his own lawsuit declaring that the woman had violated their deal “several times over.”)

The tabloid intrigue apparently isn’t a factor in the Palm Beach controversy. One resident said frustration about the demolition is less about this one property than about the stratum of wealth engulfing the island and irreparably changing its character. “It’s a symptom of a much larger problem,” the person said, invoking adjectives—”garish” and “gauche”—that one might apply to a sequined maxi dress. “I think we’re losing our town.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews contributed three assists to propel the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also had goals for the Leafs, who were kicking off a five-game NHL road trip. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto (4-2-0), giving him victories in all four starts he's made this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (2-3-0) in front of a sellout crowd of 15,325 fans at C

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Dak Prescott returns to assert QB1 status

    Dak Prescott is set to return to the Cowboys starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, hoping to help Dallas bounce back from a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Joe Pavelski scored a hat trick and added one assist, helping the Dallas Stars record a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Jason Robertson had one goal and one assist. Esa Lindell added a goal while Jamie Benn and Roope Hinz collected two assists and the Stars (4-0-1) handed the Canadiens (3-3-0) their first home loss of the NHL season. Arber Zhekaj scored his first NHL goal and assisted Mike Hoffman’s first of the campaign. Jake Oettinger won the b