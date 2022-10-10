Billionaire Boys Club EU Drops Second Installment of Fall 2022 Collection

Billionaire Boys Club EU has delivered the second drop of its Fall 2022 collection, modeled in a lookbook starring London-based jazz musician Ella Knight.

The latest release is led by a denim jacket splattered with paint, a detail found on a pair of matching jeans. The outerwear design is complete with BBC branding on the back, while the pants feature the brand's recognizable astronaut graphic. The same logo is applied to a varsity jacket offered in black/yellow and brown/ivory.

Elsewhere, the lineup features camo-printed hoodies and paneled shell trackpants, in addition to graphic T-shirts and crewneck sweaters. Heart motifs are found all around on long-sleeved tops with matching stencil sweatpants.

Take a sneak peek at the drop above. The second installment of the Fall 2022 range is now available on Billionaire Boys Club EU's website and the brand's London flagship.