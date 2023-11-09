Billionaire behind the lottery took 19 months to cut ties with Kremlin-backed Gazprom

Karel Komarek is the Czech Republic’s third richest person with a fortune of $8.1bn

A Czech billionaire handed the contract to run the National Lottery remained in business with Russia’s state-owned gas producer for more than a year despite promises to cut ties.

Karel Komarek’s business empire was until last month involved with Kremlin-backed Gazprom, despite promising the UK Government he would sever ties to the company.

Mr Komarek gave the assurance as part of a bid by his entertainment company Allwyn to take over the lottery.

His commitment came after Russia launched its attempted invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Allwyn was awarded the lottery licence in a bidding competition one month later.

Gazprom and its bosses have been sanctioned by the West in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Mr Komarek has condemned Russia’s “act of war”.

However, it has now emerged that Mr Komarek’s holding company, KKCG, retained a 50pc ownership stake in a gas storage facility in Moravia, an eastern region of the Czech Republic, until as recently as a fortnight ago – a full 19 months after Allwyn won the lottery licence. Gazprom was the co-owner of the facility.

The delay contradicts statements by the Gambling Commission, the regulator of the lottery, which told a parliamentary committee of MPs in June 2022 that it expected KKCG’s ownership of Moravian site to end within “days”.

On Thursday, KKCG said it had diluted Gazprom’s shareholding and was now in full control of the facility itself. It said the ownership situation was complex and this had prevented quicker action.

Clive Efford, Labour MP for Eltham, said the issue raised questions about whether Parliament had been misled - Chris McAndrew

Clive Efford, a Labour MP who sits on the Culture Media and Sports Committee, told the news website Tortoise, which first reported the news, that the issue raised questions about whether Parliament had been misled last year.

He said: “We would have to investigate, but I think that that really does raise questions that need to be answered.”

Mr Komarek is the Czech Republic’s third richest person, according to Forbes, with a fortune of $8.1bn and interests spanning entertainment, property and technology.

He built his business empire in oil and gas in the 1990s following Czechoslovakia’s Velvet Revolution that led to the downfall of the communist regime.

His company Allwyn, previously known as Sazka, is the largest lottery owner in Europe and is in turn part of his KKCG investment group.

KKCG was until last year a joint owner with Gazprom of an oil terminal in Russia’s Samara region, which had also prompted concerns. However, it sold this in a management buyout at the end of May 2022, with regulatory approval granted the following September.

KKCG said it sought to resolve concerns surrounding the Moravian gas storage site, known as Damborice, as soon as possible but had to grapple with a complex ownership agreement and the need to protect Czech energy security.

Damborice is one of the Czech Republic’s largest gas storage facilities, with a capacity of 448 million cubic meters, making it strategically significant.

Last year, KKCG had said it was in talks to transfer its ownership of Damborice to the Czech government and this was also what Gambling Commission executives told the Culture Committee.

John Tanner, an executive director at the regulator, told MPs: “We are talking about a facility in the Czech Republic that we have been engaged with Allwyn on after it declared this voluntarily.

“The position is that we expect an announcement in the next few days to confirm that it has fully disengaged from that, in cooperation with the Czech government.”

A KKCG subsidiary instead announced on October 26 this year that it had decided to dilute Gazprom’s shareholding in the gas storage site and take full control.

The change, which has cut Gazprom’s holding to less than 3pc, must still be approved by regulators.

A spokesman for KKCG said: “In the wake of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, which we have condemned in the strongest possible terms from the outset, KKCG stated its intention to sell or otherwise transfer its holding and shareholder rights in Moravia Gas Storage, which is a strategically important energy asset in the Czech Republic.

“Since that time, we have carefully explored secure options to deliver on this.

“The complexity of the shareholding agreement, signed in 2013, against the current geopolitical backdrop, and the need to protect the interests of Czech citizens in their energy security, has resulted in a lengthy process.

“We are pleased to confirm an update in October this year via a change in the shareholding structure of MGS which reduces Gazprom Export’s share.”

Mr Komarek’s Allwyn had been expected to take custody of the National Lottery in February 2024. However, it took de facto control early in February 2023 by acquiring Camelot, the current licence holder which had launched a legal challenge against the award to Allwyn.

Beginning in 2024, the fourth National Lottery licence is forecast to generate more than £80bn in ticket sales with the operator taking an average of 0.5p in every pound – meaning aggregate profits of around £400m.