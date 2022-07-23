The billion-dollar bid to cut reliance on Russian and Ukrainian imports

Tom Collins
·6 min read
Farmers harvest a wheat field near Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. - ANDREY BORODULIN
Skyrocketing wheat prices have triggered riots and bakery strikes across several African countries, as the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes millions towards starvation. Now, the private sector is on the hunt for solutions.

In Malawi, protests turned violent in the capital this week, as hundreds of angry citizens accused the president of failing to find solutions to the high cost of living, while Nigerian bakers launched a four day strike on Thursday in a bid to pressure the government to cut a 15 per cent tax on wheat.

Meanwhile in the Horn of Africa, 18 million people are experiencing extreme hunger amid the worst drought in 40 years.

The continent has been badly hit by the war in Ukraine, which has shone a spotlight on Africa’s reliance on grain imports. Millions rely on bread as a cheap daily source of food, yet wheat is not grown in abundance across the continent.

This has proved a huge issue amid Russia’s blockade of Odessa, which has prevented Ukraine from exporting its vast storehouses of grain and other goods. Several African countries buy wheat almost exclusively from the Black Sea region, plunging Africa into a food security crisis when supply lines were cut after the outbreak of the war.

In Somalia and Somaliland, 213,000 are predicted to be in the grips of famine by September - Eddie Mulholland
On Friday, Ukraine and Russia signed a deal to free up wheat exports that have been blocked in the port of Odessa since February. The proposal is the first major agreement between the two warring sides and it has boosted hopes that Africa’s food security crisis may soon be eased.

But the situation has pushed African companies and institutions to invest in solutions to plug the gap themselves.

“Maybe the problem with Ukraine is resolved tomorrow,” said Mr Rabiu. “But who knows where the next problem will come from? We had Covid-19 and then we had Ukraine, we need to be ready for everything”.

Two of Africa’s largest companies have made huge recent investments in giant fertiliser and sugar factories to ramp up the local production of food. Run by some of Africa’s most well-known industrialists from northern Nigeria, the businesses hope to reduce the continent’s reliance on foreign goods.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, the CEO of the BUA Group, a Nigeria-based commodity producer, told the Telegraph that the crisis was both an “opportunity” and a “wake up call”, that should spur Africa into protecting itself from future external shocks by producing the food it needs.

“Africa spends almost $80 billion to $90 billion a year importing food,” he said. “Most of that is money that does not need to be spent because we can grow most of these things here in Africa. We have the land, we have the water, we have the climate, we have the people. We have 60 per cent of the world’s arable land – so what are we doing with that?”

Workers storage grain at a terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, June 23, 2022. - REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
In May, the BUA Group pumped $300 million into a giant sugar plant to try and lessen Nigeria’s reliance on sugar. It will crush and refine up to 10,000 tonnes of sugar per day from 20,000-hectares of sugarcane in the country’s western Kwara state.

The organisation, the seventh most valued company in sub-Saharan Africa, also manufactures and sells flour and pasta across Nigeria. But Mr Rabiu admitted that investing in wheat manufacturing will be more challenging, as “the conditions make it a bit difficult”.

Only 13 out of Nigeria’s 36 states currently produce wheat as high temperatures and a lack of rainfall make conditions less than ideal. Ethiopia is by far Africa’s largest producer of wheat followed by South Africa, Sudan, Kenya and Tanzania.

The African Development Bank, one of the continent’s largest development institutions, said in March that it would invest $1 billion into helping Africa boost its wheat production. One of its main tactics will be harnessing technology to create heat-tolerant wheat varieties that can be grown in Africa.

Another option is to lessen Africa’s reliance on wheat by pivoting to grains and cereals that are more common and easily grown on the continent. Bread has been consumed in North Africa for decades due to the influence of the Romans and other ancient civilisations, but it was only introduced to sub-Saharan Africa during European colonisation.

Carbohydrates like corn, cassava, millet and rice are far more common and have been grown locally for centuries. Ivory Coast’s minister for planning and development, Nialé Kaba, told Telegraph that they are trying to replace wheat-based bread with a cassava equivalent.

A Cargo ship sails through Bystre rivermouth, which connects the Black Sea and Danube, at a location given as Izmail district of Odesa region, Ukraine - OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH PRESS SERVICE
“Cassava is grown in abundance in Ivory Coast and so we are working with bakers and bread manufacturers across the country to see if they can use cassava to make bread,” she said.

The transition should be relatively painless, she added, as Ivorians already eat large quantities of a local dish called attiéké – ground cassava that is similar to cous-cous.

Companies are also trying to stem gaps in other key agricultural commodities, including fertiliser. Russia is one of the world’s top producers of urea, potash and phosphate - essential ingredients that farmers use to ramp up crop yields across the world and in Africa - yet exports have been decimated by sanctions.

Aliko Dangote, an industrialist fabled as Africa’s richest man, recently invested $2.5 billion in the world’s second-largest fertiliser plant on the outskirts of Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria. The plant will produce three million metric tonnes of fertiliser per year, making up almost half of the country’s annual consumption of five to seven million metric tonnes.

Mr Dangote originally made his money as a cement baron but his conglomerate, the Dangote Group, has since diversified into everything from petrol to tomatoes and it is the third most valued company in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are lucky to have this plant,” he said at its opening. “It is coming at the right time with the Ukraine-Russia conflict as both Ukraine and Russia control substantial amounts of agricultural inputs. This can help a lot of African countries.”

