Billington Holdings' (LON:BILN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Billington Holdings Plc's (LON:BILN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.155 on 4th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Billington Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Billington Holdings was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 36.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Billington Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from £0.03 total annually to £0.155. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Billington Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Billington Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.1% per year over the past five years. Billington Holdings definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Billington Holdings' payments are rock solid. While Billington Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Billington Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Billington Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

