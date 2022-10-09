Billingham upcycling centre provides furniture for families

Furniture set for landfill is being upcycled and donated to families.

Items such as cabinets, beds and tables left behind are given a new life at social housing company Thirteen's recycling centre in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees.

The project began in February and so far about 50 families have benefited with starter packs for when they move.

Centre manager Helen Beaman said women fleeing domestic violence and refugees had been among those helped.

"A lot of families we work with don't have fundamental things like a bed for their children so we want to be able to provide those to give them a good start," she said.

"We can recognise the demand when people are making decisions between whether they are paying their gas bills or have food - furniture is probably low down on that priority but it's a necessity.

"I think we will see a bigger demand for what we are doing so we want to make sure that we can deliver that."

'We save it if we can'

The company has about 35,000 properties from North Tyneside to Yorkshire, with the majority in the Tees Valley.

As well as bulky items, cutlery and kitchen equipment is also sorted, as well as curtains which help with home insulation and security.

Draught excluders are also being made at the centre out of donated material which will be distributed to the community.

Katie Forde, textiles specialist and an art graduate, said everything was cleaned before it was given away.

"Anything at all that can be saved we will save it," she added.

"Sometimes I think there's almost a hesitancy to ask for help but just ask because it's a great service and you see the difference it makes."

