Billie Piper, ‘The Great British Bake Off’ Land International Emmy Nominations

Billie Piper, “The Great British Bake Off” and “Derry Girl” have landed nominations at the 2023 International Emmy Awards.

The nominations, which were unveiled on Tuesday by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, are across 14 categories and span 20 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the U.K.

Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City, on Nov. 20.

“The International Emmy competition is the pinnacle for recognizing excellence in television around the world,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner. “We look forward to gathering the international television community in New York City, in November to recognize these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage.”

2023 International Emmy Awards Nominees

Arts Programming

“Art Is Our Voice”

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

Japan

“Buffy Sainte-Marie”

Eagle Vision / White Pine Pictures

Canada

“Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar”

Prime Video / Filmadora

Mexico

“Music Under the Swastika‚ The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz”

3B-Produktion GmbH / Deutsche Welle

Germany

Best Performance by an Actor

Gustavo Bassani – “Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido”

Oficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon

Argentina

Martin Freeman – “The Responder”

Dancing Ledge Productions

U.K.

Jonas Karlsson – “Nattryttarna” [Riding in Darkness]

Jarowskij

Sweden

Jim Sarbh – “Rocket Boys”

Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd.) / Emmay Entertainment / Roy Kapur Films

India

Best Performance by an Actress

Connie Nielsen – “Drømmeren – Karen Blixen Bliver Til”

Zentropa Episodes ApS / Viaplay / Belga / Stage 5

Denmark

Billie Piper – “I Hate Suzie Too”

Bad Wolf

U.K.

Shefali Shah – “Delhi Crime” – Season 2

SK Global Entertainment / Golden Karavan / Film Karavan

India

Karla Souza – “La Caída” [Dive]

Madam / Filmadora / Infity Hill / Amazon

Mexico

Comedy

“Derry Girls” – Season 3

Hat Trick Productions

U.K.

“El Encargado” [The Boss]

Star+ Original Productions / Pegsa

Argentina

“Le Flambeau” – Season 2 [La Flamme]

Entre 2 & 4 / Making Prod

France

“Vir Das: Landing”

Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science

India

Documentary

“Dossiê Chapecó – O Jogo Por Trás Da Tragédia”

Warner Bros. Discovery / Pacha Films

Brazil

“Mariupol: The People’s Story”

Top Hat Productions / Hayloft Productions / BBC

U.K.

“Nazijäger – Reise In Die Finsternis” [Nazi Hunter – Journey Into Darkness]

Spiegel TV GmbH.

Germany

“Witness – Serigne vs. The EU”

Zungu / Al Jazeera English

Qatar

Drama Series

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Astory / KT Studio Genie

South Korea

“Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido”

Oficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio) / Amazon

Argentina

“The Devil’s Hour”

Hartswood Films / Amazon

U.K.

“The Empress”

Sommerhaus Serien GmbH

Germany

Non-Scripted Entertainment

“A Ponte – The Bridge Brasil”

Warner Bros. Discovery / Endemol Shine Brasil

Brazil

“Hôtel du Temps: Dalida” [The Time Hotel: Dalida]

Mediawan / Ardimages

France

“Love by A.I.”

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. / Smart Dog Media.

Japan

“The Great British Bake Off” – Season 13

Love Productions

U.K.

Short-Form Series

“Des Gens Bien Ordinaires” [A Very Ordinary World]

Magneto Prod / Canal+

France

“Lynchings”

Record TV

Brazil

“Man vs. Bee”

RedRum Films

U.K.

“The Mandela Project”

Paramount

South Africa

Sports Documentary

“30 Dias Para Ganar”

North Films / N+Docs / ViX+

Mexico

“Alexia. Labor Omnia Vincit”

You First Originals

Spain

“Harley & Katya”

Stranger Than Fiction Films

Australia

“Two Sides”

T+W / Whisper Cymru

South Africa

Telenovela

“Cara e Coragem”

TV Globo

Brazil

“Pantanal”

TV Globo

Brazil

“Para Sempre” [Forever]

Plural Entertainment

Portugal

“Yargi” [Family Secrets]

Ay Yapim

Turkey

TV Movie/Mini-Series

“Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul” [Reborn Rich]

Raemongraein / SLL / ChaebolSPC / VIU

South Korea

“Infiniti”

Empreinte Digitale / Federation Entertainment Belgique

France

“La Caída” [Dive]

Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon

Mexico

“Life and Death in the Warehouse”

BBC Studios

U.K.

Kids: Animation

“Menino Maluquinho” [The Nutty Boy]

Chatrone

Brazil

“Moominvalley” – Season 3

Gutsy Animations

Finland

“Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure”

Warf Studios / Field Management Expand Inc.

Japan

“The Smeds and The Smoos”

Magic Light Pictures

U.K.

Kids: Factual

“Built To Survive”

Butter Media / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Australian Children’s Television Foundation

Australia

“Quintal TV” – Season 2 [Yard TV]

Canal Futura – Fundação Roberto Marinho

Brazil

“Takalani Sesame” – Season 13

Sesame Workshop / Pulp Films

South Africa

“Triff… Anne Frank” [Meet… Anne Frank]

Cross Media / IFAGE

Germany

Kids: Live-Action

“Gudetama: An Eggscellent Adventure”

OLM, Inc.

Japan

“Heartbreak High”

Fremantle / Newbe

Australia

“Kol Od Balevav” [Memory Forest]

TTV Production Ltd. / Kan Educational / Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) / Gesher Multicultural Film Fund / The AVI CHAI Foundation / Maimonides Fund

Israel

“Tierra Incógnita”

Disney+ Original Productions / Non Stop

Argentina

