Billie Piper: Actress speaks out over dealing with comments by ex-husband Laurence Fox

Billie Piper was married to Laurence Fox from 2007 until 2016

Actress Billie Piper has discussed how she deals with recent comments made by her ex-husband Laurence Fox, which sparked controversy.

The I Hate Suzie star shares two sons with actor turned right-wing commentator Fox. They divorced in 2016.

Fox was sacked by GB News last year after an outcry over comments he made on-air about a female journalist.

Piper told Vogue she co-parents with Fox in a situation like this with "enormous difficulty".

"I've had to make some choices and a divorce speaks for itself," she said.

Earlier this month, media regulator Ofcom ruled that his comments on an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News broke broadcasting rules.

Fox also lost a High Court libel case in January with two people he called paedophiles on social media, and was arrested last October on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras.

The magazine's Giles Hattersley asked Piper: "What happens when a storm of his creation explodes?"

She responded: "I close everything down and keep a very strict routine with the kids so that there's consistency. I keep them close. That's all I can do."

She added that she also dislikes being told or asked about it.

"I try to keep people from telling me stuff but it's really, really hard," she said.

"I don't read it but everyone wants to talk about it. Sometimes I have to say to people: 'Please don't bring this to me, now or ever'."

Laurence Fox at an anti-lockdown march in 2021

Piper, who stars in forthcoming Netflix film Scoop with Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell, about Newsnight's interview with the Duke of York, said dealing with press headlines over Fox had made her "feel stronger in many ways".

"I've learnt I have a lot of resilience I didn't know I had. I've had to learn the hard way that you can only control yourself and how you react to things," said the former pop singer and Doctor Who star.

She said she also continues to be asked about her first husband, the DJ Chris Evans, who is 16 years her senior.

"It was 20 years ago. It makes slightly more sense to constantly be asked about husband number two, but even then I resent that because we've been separated for almost 10 years."

Fox has challenged Piper over her Vogue interview, writing on X that he took "great exception to the assertion that co-parenting with me is enormously difficult".

In a lengthy statement, he said he "would never wish her anything other than a stable family, which it seems continues to elude her".

"My only focus these past years has been to be present in their lives and be a loving dad," he added. "I'm not perfect, but I've done my absolute best to put the kids first."

He suggested that "the reason co-parenting is hard is because the secretive family court system is hugely weighted towards the mother", adding: "It is a system totally unfit for purpose."

In 2021 he unsuccessfully stood for London mayor as The Reclaim Party's candidate. Fox, who said in January he hoped to appeal his High Court libel case, also stood in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election in June, a seat previously held by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.