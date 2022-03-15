How Billie Lourd's Wedding Dress and 'Something Blue' Honored Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher

Robyn Merrett
·3 min read
Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas
Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas

Cameron Rad

It's time to all praise Billie Lourd's wedding dress!

On Saturday, the actress, 29, married fiancé Austen Rydell in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. For her big day, Lourd looked as graceful as ever in a custom Rodarte dress that held significant meaning to the actress.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Lourd shared that she first was introduced to Rodarte's designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, after they interviewed her late mom, Carrie Fisher, in 2014.

"I immediately fell in love," Lourd told Vogue. "So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of —elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

RELATED: Just Married! Billie Lourd Shares First Dreamy Photos from Her Wedding with Austen Rydell

Lourd met with the Rodarte design team at the brand's downtown L.A studio where they started to make her dream dress a reality.

"We got married on the beach at sunset, so I really wanted something that reflected the vibe of the ocean-y setting," she said. "We decided to make the underlayer of the dress out of sequins. The underlayer of my personality is also made of sequins, so it just felt right. The dress came out even better than I could've ever imagined, and I feel so beyond grateful to Laura and Kate for making it all happen."

Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas
Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas

Cameron Rad Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell at their wedding

The bride's René Mancini shoes were also reminiscent of her mom, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. In fact, her dad Bryan Lourd picked them out because "they reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the '90s," Lourd told Vogue.

And her bridal jewelry packed the same sentiment.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell at "Wedding Weekend" Celebration in Mexico

In addition to her engagement ring — the diamond which Rydell had reset from a ring that her dad proposed to her mom with — Lourd also wore a pair of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs from her dad as her "something old." For her "something blue," she wore her mom's favorite ring, a blue fire opal, according to Vogue.

Her groom went classic in a Tom Ford tuxedo, and Lourd's closest friends dressed in Halston for the beachy wedding.

Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas; credit: Cameron Rad
Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas; credit: Cameron Rad

Cameron Rad Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell at their wedding

Lourd also celebrated her bachelorette in style.

Last month, the actress posted a series of outfit photos from the festivities, showing off a white, feather-trimmed pajama set. She accessorized the look with a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses and white Minnie Mouse-themed bridal headwear, plus a bedazzled white purse, which was adorned with various colored gems, and white sneakers.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Shows Off Feathery and Festive Bachelorette Party Look: 'Big Bridal Energy'

"#BBE #bigbridalenergy #featherweather #iheartheartsunglasses," she captioned the post, adding one final hashtag, "#blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside."

Rydell popped the question to Lourd in June 2020, and the American Horror Story star said "duhhh."

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," Rydell captioned a series of photos that encapsulate their romance.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell: 'She Said Duhhh'

The couple share one-year-old son Kingston Fisher. The Scream Queens actress reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated for a time when they were younger.

They were first spotted together again in October of that year, and Rydell accompanied the actress on a family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell at 'Wedding Weekend' Celebration in Mexico

    The pair share 1-year-old son Kingston Fisher

  • Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

    Top Gun: Maverick will take flight at the Cannes Film Festival then hit theaters nationwide on May 27

  • Comedian Pete Davidson secures seat on Blue Origin space flight

    The stand-up has attracted headlines over his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

  • Just Married! Billie Lourd Shares First Dreamy Photos from Her Wedding with Austen Rydell

    "✨3️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣✨," Billie Lourd captioned the first pair of images with new husband Austen Rydell from their weekend wedding in Mexico

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies to Cannes After 2-Year Pandemic Delay

    Tom Cruise film is set to open on May 27

  • 28 Best Spring Dresses to Ease Into Warmer Weather

    Leave your jeans on read.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.