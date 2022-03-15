How Billie Lourd's Wedding Dress and 'Something Blue' Honored Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas

Cameron Rad

It's time to all praise Billie Lourd's wedding dress!

On Saturday, the actress, 29, married fiancé Austen Rydell in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. For her big day, Lourd looked as graceful as ever in a custom Rodarte dress that held significant meaning to the actress.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Lourd shared that she first was introduced to Rodarte's designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, after they interviewed her late mom, Carrie Fisher, in 2014.

"I immediately fell in love," Lourd told Vogue. "So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of —elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

RELATED: Just Married! Billie Lourd Shares First Dreamy Photos from Her Wedding with Austen Rydell

Lourd met with the Rodarte design team at the brand's downtown L.A studio where they started to make her dream dress a reality.

"We got married on the beach at sunset, so I really wanted something that reflected the vibe of the ocean-y setting," she said. "We decided to make the underlayer of the dress out of sequins. The underlayer of my personality is also made of sequins, so it just felt right. The dress came out even better than I could've ever imagined, and I feel so beyond grateful to Laura and Kate for making it all happen."

Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas

Cameron Rad Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell at their wedding

The bride's René Mancini shoes were also reminiscent of her mom, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. In fact, her dad Bryan Lourd picked them out because "they reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the '90s," Lourd told Vogue.

Story continues

And her bridal jewelry packed the same sentiment.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell at "Wedding Weekend" Celebration in Mexico

In addition to her engagement ring — the diamond which Rydell had reset from a ring that her dad proposed to her mom with — Lourd also wore a pair of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs from her dad as her "something old." For her "something blue," she wore her mom's favorite ring, a blue fire opal, according to Vogue.

Her groom went classic in a Tom Ford tuxedo, and Lourd's closest friends dressed in Halston for the beachy wedding.

Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas; credit: Cameron Rad

Cameron Rad Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell at their wedding

Lourd also celebrated her bachelorette in style.

Last month, the actress posted a series of outfit photos from the festivities, showing off a white, feather-trimmed pajama set. She accessorized the look with a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses and white Minnie Mouse-themed bridal headwear, plus a bedazzled white purse, which was adorned with various colored gems, and white sneakers.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Shows Off Feathery and Festive Bachelorette Party Look: 'Big Bridal Energy'

"#BBE #bigbridalenergy #featherweather #iheartheartsunglasses," she captioned the post, adding one final hashtag, "#blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside."

Rydell popped the question to Lourd in June 2020, and the American Horror Story star said "duhhh."

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," Rydell captioned a series of photos that encapsulate their romance.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell: 'She Said Duhhh'

The couple share one-year-old son Kingston Fisher. The Scream Queens actress reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated for a time when they were younger.

They were first spotted together again in October of that year, and Rydell accompanied the actress on a family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.