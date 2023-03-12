Billie Lourd Wants to 'Get Married Again' to Austen Rydell on 1st Wedding Anniversary

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere

Billie Lourd is still gushing about her wedding a year later.

The Scream Queens alum, 30, celebrated her one-year anniversary with husband Austen Rydell on Sunday, sharing throwbacks from their wedding weekend. "I miss m'wedding weekend daily," Lourd wrote with a photo of husband and wife.

She then shared some snaps of the many white looks she rocked over the weekend. "I love a theme. Shout out to the diaper on the table keeping the theme alive," she wrote with one photo.

The couple — who shares son Kingston Fisher, 2½, and 3-month-old daughter Jackson Joanne — tied the knot last March in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after announcing their engagement in June 2020. They began dating in early 2016.

"I love this man to infinity and beyond (even more than I love themes and I f—ing love themes so that's saying a lot)," wrote Lourd, adding: "Like I said I miss our wedding dailyyyy can we get married again @avstenrydell?!!!! Soniceiddoittwice or honestlythrice or evenfrice?!!!"

Rydell, a fellow actor and producer, also marked the occasion with a throwback of the couple riding off on the back of a golf cart after the ceremony. "Love you @praisethelourd‼️‼️" he wrote.

"Obsessed with uuuuuuuuuuuu," Lourd wrote in the comments.

The bride shared another special moment from their wedding day on her Instagram Story, a photo of her groom hoisting her into the air set to Josh Groban's "You Raise Me Up," writing: "Josh Groban said it best. He always does [raise me up]. Gotta love Josh."

"I make him do this a lot," Lourd wrote with another clip of them doing the same move on a beach. "This is my public apology to @avstenrydell for all the Josh Grobaning."

Lourd previously told PEOPLE about the "beautiful" nuptials and how she paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher by having her "two best friends" officiate the ceremony.

"It was the most genius officiating in the history of officiating," Lourd said last May. "It was so funny and touching and we sobbed and we laughed, and that was my favorite part of it. But also the dance party went into the wee hours of the night ... We danced too much."