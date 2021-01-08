Billie Lourd Wants Everyone to Know Her Son Is *Not* a Quarantine Baby
Kurt Krieger/Corbis, Getty Images
Even though Billie Lourd shocked her fans and followers by announcing that she'd welcomed her first baby with fiancé Austen Rydell last September, she's setting the record straight that her little one is not a "trendy quarantine baby."
While it seems like many celebs are either pregnant or are welcoming babies amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Scream Queens alum revealed that getting to experience her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, during quarantine was "kind of a blessing in disguise." She joined her stepdad, Bruce Bozzi, on the Wednesday, January 6th, episode of SiriusXM's Quarantined With Bruce, joking that even though she seemingly surprised all of us, she was technically pregnant before the pandemic hit last March.
"He's not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies," she joked. "Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."
Of her pregnancy experience, she said "it turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby—but he's not a quarantine baby—because I got to keep it to myself." She added that having that time to share with her loved ones was "so magical and wonderful."
"Only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet," she said of her adorable Instagram post announcing baby Kingston's birth. "It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be. But it turned out to be the greatest experience. I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time, I took a hypno-birthing class. I loved being pregnant."
It seems that the extra time spent with Rydell was pretty great, too. Lourd added, "He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages," she said, adding that he "did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now, and he is the best dad in the world, and I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."
As for motherhood, it seems Lourd always dreamed of becoming a mama. "I've wanted to be a mom since I was 2 years old, I always had a plan," she said. "Like, literally when I was 3, I'd tell you, 'I want like four kids. I want, like, one at 28,' which is so weird 'cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it's even better than I could have ever expected. This baby is absolute magic."
We're so happy to hear that she's had such a great experience, and her story is so touching. Congrats again to these two on their precious addition!